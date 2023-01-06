Struggling to find new employees? Find new ways to fill your job openings

With a record number of job openings, employers need to rethink and use new ways to find their next employee.

TulsaWorldJobs.com and Recruitology is offering a free seminar about current labor conditions, the overall state of recruitment and how best to navigate to attract the right candidate to a specific job.

The in-person event is Thursday, Jan. 19, at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Memorial Campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive, Training Room 8. Participants can attend either a morning or afternoon session. One is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The second is or 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Tulsa World Recruitment Account Executive Jacqui McFarland has been focused on helping businesses fill their jobs since 2016. She said the shortages in labor and talent continue to make it challenging for employers but not impossible. There are now a number of digital products offered by the Tulsa World Media Co. that can attract people not happy with their current jobs and connect with the passive job seekers.

"I can help show employers that there are more ways than just one to attract talent," she said. "I have worked with all industries from nursing, transportation, manufacturing and even geology.”

This seminar is part of a series by the Tulsa World Media Co. to help businesses learn about the latest digital trends and products to grow revenue, reduce costs, attract talent and connect with new customers.

Please RSVP as seating is limited for this free event. Go to tinyurl.com/TWjobseminar to register.