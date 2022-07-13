Sponsored content: How Oklahoma is combating inflation by boosting supply

“Inflation relief” is all the rage among Oklahoma lawmakers lately, and for good reason. Oklahomans are feeling the pain of rising prices at the pump and in the grocery store, as the country faces economic challenges last seen in the disco era.

Like most economic questions, inflation is really just a question of supply and demand. That is, inflation occurs when too many dollars (demand) are chasing too few goods and services (supply). Our current woes are partially due to the pandemic and partially due to the federal government’s response to it. We’ve seen the demand side juiced with near-zero interest rates and unprecedented government spending, as well as a natural surge in demand as people were eager to get back to normal after the pandemic. Simultaneously, the supply side was squeezed with shutdowns, labor shortages, and generally anti-business public policy emanating from Washington. Pumping up demand while reducing supply is a recipe for inflation.

By the same token, there are really only two ways to combat inflation: reducing demand or boosting supply.

Unfortunately, state officials can do almost nothing constructive about demand (this is driven by much larger macroeconomic forces and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve). On the margins, some policies may even make the situation worse, like elevating state-level spending or sending out one-time stimulus checks. Moreover, any efforts to cool demand run the risk of tipping the economy into recession, hardly an ideal remedy for inflation.

The state can, however, move the needle on the supply side for Oklahoma businesses by removing state-erected barriers to investment and expansion. By reducing or eliminating economically damaging taxes and other costly burdens — such as unnecessary red-tape regulations — on the workers and businesses who produce the goods and services we consume, lawmakers can free up capacity in the private sector to produce more. Rising supply means more stable prices.

Oklahoma took a huge step to boost the supply side of the economy this Spring when our Legislature became the first in the country to make a key, pro-growth provision of the 2017 Trump Tax Cuts permanent—the full-expensing of capital investment. Before that important tax reform, businesses were required to depreciate over many years the costs of equipment and machinery they purchased to grow their business. This effectively raised the cost of making investments in a business, because the tax breaks for purchasing new equipment and investment previously took years to be fully realized.

The federal, Trump-backed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act solved that problem, but only temporarily, as the full-expensing provision is set to phase out in 2023. Many well-regarded national economists have identified extension of the full expensing policy as the most effective action Congress could take to combat the inflation we now face.

While Washington – beset by gridlock and political posturing ahead of the November elections – may be unable to deliver, the Oklahoma Legislature already has. Before this year, Oklahoma’s tax code was written to automatically mirror the federal treatment of expensing, so if nothing was done, full expensing of state taxes would fall by the wayside as the federal policy phased out. The result would have meant Oklahoma businesses seeing an unlegislated tax increase, just by operation of law.

When the business community brought this concern to their attention, lawmakers took action by enacting House Bill 3418, which made full expensing permanent in Oklahoma. In so doing, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to lock in this extraordinarily pro-growth policy.

Oklahoma legislators — particularly bill authors Rep. Scott Fetgatter and Sen. John Michael Montgomery — deserve kudos for leading the nation on this front. Other states, and maybe even the federal government, will eventually come to realize that what the economy needs is a Supply Side Revival, but Oklahoma will be able to say we were doing it before it was cool.

Ben Lepak is the Executive Director of the State Chamber Research Foundation (SCRF). SCRF is working to spark a Supply Side Revival through high-quality, non-partisan research and analysis. Read more about SCRF’s work at www.okstatechamber.com/foundation.