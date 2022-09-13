Did you ever think you could extend the lifespan of your HVAC equipment with a Tune-Up and help a charity at the same time? Turns out, you can. Because September 25th is National Tune-Up Day and we're celebrating with wishes.

Among the leading ways to prevent a breakdown and make sure your furnace runs efficiently is with yearly scheduled tune-ups on your furnace. Just like any mechanical equipment, the life of a furnace will be enhanced with preventive maintenance, by ensuring that all the elements of the unit are running efficiently. In addition, regular cleanings can help pinpoint concerns before they become big problems and you end up paying emergency rates on a cold winter night. Plus, because furnaces burn fuel to make it hot, it’s important to inspect all the various components to ensure there aren’t any ruptures or leaks that could impact the safety of your family. Taking the time to schedule a tune-up, even when it’s not making that odd rattling noise you’ve been ignoring, will save you time, stress, and money throughout the heating season.

Most manufacturers’ warranties require annual system maintenance to stay valid, so missing your tune-ups can possibly result in losing your heating or AC system warranty, which can be major money if your system does ever stop working in the middle of winter.

What Should You Expect After a Furnace Tune-Up?

Improved Function

Your heating and air conditioning system naturally loses energy efficiency over time. This loss of efficiency is due to many factors, including dust and dirt, natural wear and tear, and buildup in drains or on burners. Keeping your heating system maintained with regular professional tune-ups can virtually eliminate these factors. During your tune-up, your HVAC technician will clean and check over your heating equipment, identifying areas of corrosion. They can identify failing parts in need of replacement before they become a serious problem. A tune-up alone could instantly improve energy efficiency by up to 30%. You’ll also enjoy cleaner air and a cleaner residence because your HVAC unit will be distributing clean air through a clean air filter. Perhaps one of the best benefits you’ll enjoy following a fall furnace or AC tune-up is lower utility bills. A neglected HVAC system must work overtime to heat and cool your home, while a furnace or air conditioner that has been finely tuned can take less energy to maintain indoor comfort. Because your heating system functions more efficiently, it will deliver superior heating at lower cost than you otherwise may have had through the winter season.

A Longer-Lasting HVAC System

Your HVAC system is an important appliance with a limited lifetime. Depending on use, with proper maintenance you can expect your furnace and air conditioner to last between 8-18 years before you will need to replace the old one. However, poor maintenance is one of the top reasons for early replacement HVAC systems ahead of end of average life expectancy.

How Often Should You Do AC/Furnace Maintenance?

You should maintain your equipment to prevent future problems and unwanted costs. Keep your cooling and heating system at peak performance by having annual pre-season check-ups. It is best to check the cooling system in the spring and the heating system in the fall.

