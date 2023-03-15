We are so excited to bring this amazing free event back to Tulsa on Saturday, April 29, 2023. This year the event will be hosted at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

This event gives seniors and their families the opportunity to get information on services that they need or may need in the future. You can shop around, play bingo and meet people.

Attendees will be delighted at the wide variety of vendors, health screenings and seminars throughout the day. Also featured will be a live performance by Tulsa Praise Orchestra from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Attendees interested in lunch are encouraged to register. Register now.

Vendor information: Get involved!

Interested in being a vendor at the Expo? Take advantage of this amazing opportunity. Health screenings spaces and booths are still available. Register now.