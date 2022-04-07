Outlook 2022: Speeding toward Tulsa’s future

The 2020 census showed that the population of the Tulsa metropolitan area — the City of Tulsa and its adjacent communities — now exceeds one million people. That’s a significant milestone.

When companies look to expand or relocate, they evaluate potential destinations based on a variety of factors, including workforce availability. The future will belong to growing, highly interconnected regions such as ours.

Companies including Amazon, Sofidel, the Greenheck Group, Milo’s Tea and Clear Sign Technologies have already moved here, and companies such as Whirlpool and American Airlines continue to expand.

The 2020 census results spurred me to think about what Tulsa will look like in 2030, the next time the census will be conducted.

What do we want our region to look like in 10 years? And what must the Tulsa Regional Chamber do to help us achieve this vision for the next decade?

One thing is certain. The Chamber will not diminish its support for small businesses, which create more than 80 percent of jobs and are so vital to continued economic strength. The Chamber will also foster increased connectivity within our region, and with other regions, such as through the designation of U.S. 412 as an interstate.

Through the OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda, the Chamber will continue to advocate for critical business, health and infrastructure needs at both the state and federal levels. Critical elections take place this year, so time and energy will go to helping ensure our region elects good leaders to public office.

But as we move through 2022 and beyond, I believe our region’s success will hinge on three factors: economic diversification, tourism expansion and community building.

Economic diversification

Economic diversification will be driven by Tulsa’s Future, the Chamber-led public-private regional economic development partnership. Tulsa’s Future is a collaborative effort involving the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, hundreds of private investors, and numerous regional and tribal partners all looking to further economic prosperity in our region.

Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment. Tulsa’s Future must continue to support our region’s core economic sectors of advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy, and transportation and logistics.

But Tulsa’s Future should also focus significant effort on sectors with the potential to become linchpin contributors to an increasingly diversified regional economy by 2030.

For example, automotive technology gives us an opportunity to build an automotive corridor, which could include not only original equipment manufacturer assembly plants, but also parts suppliers and battery technology sites.

Another growth opportunity is regional headquarters and technology offices.

Though our region is already home to numerous headquartered companies, we have more than 1.2 million square feet of available class A office space, with new projects coming soon.

Plus, our lease rates are substantially lower than competing cities such as Austin and Dallas, and our commute times are far better.

We can also pursue advanced aerial mobility, which offers new opportunities in the delivery of goods, linking of rural and urban communities, and interurban transit.

With our region’s deep ties to the aerospace and aviation industries, projected growth in aerial mobility is an opportunity to more fully leverage local talent.

Tourism expansion

Tourism expansion is the focus of Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Chamber’s destination marketing organization.

For decades, much of Oklahoma’s economic identity has resided within the energy and aviation industries.

But tourism is now the third largest industry in Oklahoma, and our city is a big part of that.

According to Oxford Economics, in 2020 alone, 7.2 million people visited Tulsa and spent $845 million, generating a total economic impact of $1.2 billion. As we move toward 2030,we must continue to sell Tulsa as a tourism destination.

We have much to offer.

Destinations such as Route 66, Gathering Place, the Greenwood Rising history center, the USA BMX complex, the Woody Guthrie Center, and the soon-to open Bob Dylan Center prompted travel experts Frommer’s to name Tulsa among its best places to visit in the United States this year.

Thanks to our partners at Southern Hills, one of the highlights of 2022 will be the PGA Championship in May.

That event will have a regional economic impact of more than $60 million.

This year, the PGA, the IRONMAN triathlon and many other marquee events will generate the largest economic impact from tourism in our city’s history.

And we must continue to add to our tourism portfolio. Arkansas River development will undoubtedly be part of that mix. But we must also continue to expand existing offerings, such as Turkey Mountain and our bike trails. We can also invest in new venues — perhaps a soccer stadium or an outdoor performance stage.

Community building

Community building has long been the focus of Mosaic, the Chamber’s coalition of companies and nonprofit partners committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Last year, our city commemorated the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. In so doing, we were reminded that we must work even harder to remove systemic barriers to equitable advancement.

There is reason for optimism. According to the 2021 Mosaic Inclusive Workplace Index, 69 percent of participating organizations have programs to develop a pipeline of diverse leaders, and 85 percent provide access to programs focused on embracing differences and overcoming bias.

These statistics represent real progress, but if we are to be the community of the future, we must continue to develop and expand programs that foster inclusivity.

Programs such as Tulsa’s Next GEN Talent — which provides externship experiences for Black students from Tulsa-area schools — and Campus Tulsa — which ensures local college interns are engaged in area activities — are powerful catalysts.

So are programs such as 918 Lead from Tulsa’s Young Professionals. The 918 Lead program educates young people on how to run for public office in order to attract and support the next generation of leaders.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, the Chamber will continue to support businesses of all sizes and partner with organizations across our region to drive the continued economic prosperity of northeast Oklahoma. But I am convinced that — as we speed toward 2030 — a focus on diversifying our economy, expanding tourism, and building a diverse, equitable and inclusive community will ensure we arrive at a prosperous future for all.