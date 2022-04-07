Outlook 2022: Investing in quality of life

As I reflect on the past couple of years, words like adversity, resilience and perseverance spring to mind. As I think ahead through 2022 and beyond, another word is just as applicable to our region. That word is investment.

The Tulsa region continues to make significant investments in itself. In the past year, we have seen significant, game-changing projects more forward. Projects like Zink Dam, the new Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge, and the reimagined Gilcrease Museum all made progress.

These projects are being funded in whole or in part through Vision Tulsa. The Tulsa Regional Chamber led the public campaign in support of passage of the Vision funding package back in 2016. All of the Vision projects are proof positive that ours is a community that invests in itself.

Taking flight

Just over a month ago, another Vision project opened its doors to the public. All of us here at the Chamber—and especially the members of our regional tourism team—were thrilled to be part of the ribbon-cutting celebration for the amazing new USA BMX headquarters, Hall of Fame and the Hardesty National BMX Stadium in the historic Greenwood District. This is such an impressive complex, and the long-term investment USA BMX is making in Tulsa is a direct reflection of the investments our region has made in itself this past decade.

Of course, our regional investment extends well beyond the Vision projects. Last year, the opening of the Greenwood Rising history center helped our city commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre and invest in a better tomorrow.

That tomorrow begins with the education of today, and in 2021 Tulsa voters invested in future generations by overwhelmingly approving a $414 million Tulsa Public Schools bond package.

A number of air carriers – including American Airlines and Breeze Airways – upped their investments in our region by adding new direct flights from Tulsa.

Individuals and companies from across the country and around the world are seeing the advantages our region offers. They see our low costs of living and doing business, our high quality of life, our short commute times, our centralized location, our educational and training opportunities, and our talented workforce. As a result, they are investing in us, and the Chamber is here to help.

Booming economy

Tulsa’s Future, the Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, supported the creation of 4,125 jobs and $421 million of capital investment in northeast Oklahoma during 2021.

Tulsa’s Future is a collaborative economic development partnership that works with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, more than 200 private investors, and numerous regional and tribal partners to further economic prosperity in the Tulsa region. Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 Tulsa County awarded the Chamber CARES Act funds to help tell the Tulsa recovery story to a national audience through a dedicated marketing campaign. In 2021 the Chamber pivoted to Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery, a one-year strategic work plan that addressed urgent needs for recovery and attracted new employers and transformative projects to the region.

And it worked. During 2021, the Chamber’s economic development team saw its largest uptick in project requests and site visits in years. This year, we are launching an aggressive new economic development plan called Tulsa’s Future: Acceleration. This three-year plan will support existing industries and pave the way for new industry growth.

Much of Oklahoma’s economic identity has long been tied to the aviation and energy industries. That’s still true, but major investments in tourism and quality of life opportunities during the past decade have catapulted tourism into our state’s third largest industry. Tulsa is a big part of that.

Amenities abound

The cycle of economic success from the Tulsa region’s tourism industry is strong and growing stronger. Thanks to the hard work of tourism staff, volunteers and investors, Tulsa is known as a vibrant, welcoming city for diverse events and visitors.

From more than $1.5 billion in public and private investment in downtown, to quality of life improvements like the $465 million Gathering Place river development, to marquee venues such as the BOK Center and ONEOK Field, our community is “on the map” in a major way.

That’s also thanks to outdoor spaces like Guthrie Green, River Parks and Turkey Mountain, and events such as the Tulsa Run, Saint Francis Tulsa Tough and the IRONMAN triathlon. Tulsa makes it easy to walk, bike, and run, or to simply relax and soak up the sun.

Tulsa is also family-friendly. Our region’s attractions – including our zoo, botanic garden, parks and lakes – appeal to young and old alike, offering fun for the entire family. Tulsa is a great place to visit a fair, take in an outdoor concert, and splash in the water.

For those who love music and the arts, we have Philbrook, and ahha Tulsa, and the Woody Guthrie Center, the soon-to-open Bob Dylan Center, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP) being built across from the world-famous Cain’s Ballroom.

Our region has also invested in sharing its history. From our treasure trove of Art Deco architecture to iconic Route 66, Tulsa offers sights and sounds that chronicle the history of our nation. Tulsa offers world-class museums that bring the arts and history of our region, and other regions, to vivid life.

When I’m asked about our city, I always say this: Tulsa is as multi-faceted as its citizens, and our best days are still ahead. After all, a community that invests so heavily in itself is sure to attract the continued investment of others. That’s exactly what happened in 2021, and there’s no reason 2022 will be any different.

With more projects in the pipeline than ever before, and new events being announced almost daily, our region is poised for an extremely bright future. Yes, adversity was one word for 2021. But so was its opposite: prosperity.

All of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber look back proudly at all our region has collaboratively accomplished. And we look forward to the promise of a prosperous 2022 and beyond.