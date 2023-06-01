Gift this article
The Tulsa World's Best in the World contest is back.
We want to highlight the absolute best of Tulsa and beyond.
Nominate your favorite person or business in each category online. When you nominate in 25 categories, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a nominated business of your choice.
If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in. Approved write-ins can take up to 72 hours to approve.
Nominations will be taken until June 16.
To get started, go to
tinyurl.com/bitw2023.
Best in the World 2022: See some of this year's winners at the event
Best in the World highlight reel
Best Auto Dealership
Don Carlton Honda's Sami Khalaf
Best Auto Repair
Atlas Automotive's Jacob Tolette, Brian Newham, David Smith, Cory Ender
Best Limousine Service
VIP Axis' Malinda Arrington, Annie Tiberoni, Greg Tater, Tamara Barnes, Chuck Cotton
Best Local Brewery
Broken Arrow Brewing Company's Patrick Nickel and Tyler Palmer
Best Private School (K-12)
Monte Cassino Catholic School's Traci Kutmas, Sister Julia Marie Roy, Jessica Franczyk
Best Preschool/Early Learning Center
Happy Hands Education Center's Mary Ann Spears and Teressa Lee
Best College/University
Oral Roberts University's Dr. Charles Scott
Best Bank
First Oklahoma Bank's Laurie Winslow, Tom Bennett, Sue Bennett
Best Wealth Management
Scissortail Wealth Management's Brian Talkington, Scott Allen, Mellanie Meiries, Kevin Criss
Best Loan Company
Gateway First Bank's Susan Hall, Michelle Choquette, Betty Gesell, Scott Gesell, Steven Plaisance, Melissa Bogle, Lisa Linthicum
Best Martial Arts School
Jenks Martial Arts' Justin Dunham and Lisa Linthicum
Best Tex-Mex Mexican Food
Ted's Cafe Escondido's James White, Justin Marvel
Best Burger
Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers' Vick and Frank Arnold
Best Food Truck
Po'Boy Roller's Traci and Thomas Smith
Best Place for a Childs Birthday Party
Wheels and Thrills' Tammy and Robert Johnson
Best Nutritionist
Community with Caroline's Caroline Mathias and Dana Burke
Best Dermatologist
Utica Park Clinic Dermatology's Lisa Bull
Best Hearing Services
Clear-tone's Paul Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Charley Feeley
Best Retirement Community
Montereau's Tadd Weese
Best Pain Management
Precision Pain Management's Brittany Burd and Samantha Schuler
Best Orthodontic Office
Cooper & Misner Orthodontics' Danielle Vincent and Alissa Wallace
Best Dental Office
Flawless Smile Dentistry's Kristin Scott, Audra Scott, Dr. Joseph Ghazal, Tiffany Alfrey, Dr. Ali Torabi, Dr. Corey Henry, Liz Kitchens, Jordan McMillan, Jazmin Quezada
Best Dentist
Flawless Smile Dentistry's Dr. Ali Torabi
Best Dermatology Clinic
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic's Emily Kollmann, Stephanie Bachlor
Best Esthetician
Chrystal Webb at Kimiko Medical Aesthetics
Best Carpet/Flooring Company
Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood's DJ Garza, Jeff Stover, Penny Carnino and David Stover
Best HVAC Company
Mark Hill Heating & Air's Jason Michael Bell
Best Contractor
Tulsa Home Repair's Grant Hicks
Best Contractor Company
Tulsa Home Repair
Shop Grigsby's Carpet, Tile and Hardwood
Best Landscaping/Lawn Care
Ryan Lawn & Tree's Ronnie Stuever
Best Day Spa, Best Place for a Massage, Best Place for Eyelash Extensions, Best Weight Loss Center
Emerge Medical & Well Spa's Gloria Rubio and Jocelyn Foster
Best Attorney
Gorospe Law's Anthony Gorospe
Best Home Inspector
Tucker Home Inspection's Jacob Tucker
Best Photographer
Samantha Ross at From the Heart Fine Art and Photography
Best Real Estate Company
McGraw Realtors' Noah Lindskov, Brooke Wall, Bill McCollough, Taylor Arnett, Kaelin Holly, Makenna Camp
Best Car Salesperson
Sharlin Gray at Don Thornton Volkswagen of Tulsa
Best Real Estate Agent
Brooke Chandler at EXP Realty
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Taylor Barranco at Woodland West Animal Hospital
Best Veterinary Clinic
Edgwood Veterinary Hospital's Lillie Kautz, Tammie Soloman, Missie Holbrook, Hans Gann, Kristi Montgomery, Sara Jones
Best Cleaning Services
Tulsa Dryer Vents LLC's Jesse and Brooke Acosta
Best Insurance Agency
Extra Mile Insurance Solutions' Niki Henley and Brooke Henley
Best Funeral Home, Best Funeral Home/Funeral Services
Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery's Angelic Mercado-Cook, Laurette Laezza, Sandi Mihalo
Best Computer Repair Store
Shepard Technologies' Chip Shepard
Best HR Outsourcing
Thrive PEO's Jon and Amy Scoggins
Best Florist
Toni's Flowers & Gifts' Melissa Wesley
Best Employment Agency
Key Personnel's Bailey Galles
Best Cannabis Dispensary
420 Utica & Utica Pothole's Shelby Jones and Christy Palmer
Best Pet Groomer
Brooke Arnett at Noah's Bed and Biscuit
Best Gym/Fitness Center, Best Personal Trainer
Sports Performance Institute and Sean Barger at Sports Performance Institute
Best Boutique, Best Gift Shop
Hippy Cowgirls Bou-Dega's Kim Zieg and Okie Spice & Trade Co.' Steve Zieg
Best Bridal/Formal Wear
Facchianos Bridal and Formal Attire's Jennifer Thompson
Best Liquor Store
Owasso Liquor & Wine's Mike O'Neal
Best Firearm Store
Dong's Guns Ammo and Reloading's Teri & David Stone
Best Specialty Shop
Spiritworks' Shana Zimmerman and Kyla Germany
Best Home Renovation
Landmark Construction & Management Services LLC's Christy and Alex Palmer
Best CBD Shop, Best Vape Shop
Vogue Tulsa Smoke Shop's Pushpa Jayasekara, Reshan Koralage, Siril Koralage
Best Banquet Facility, Best Customer Service, Best Hotel/Motel, Best Place to Work, Best Bar/Lounge, Best Casino, Best Casino Dining, Best Small Live Entertainment Venue
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's Jason Darrow, Robert Teehee, Matt Harris, Martin Madewell, Adam Almendarez, Michael Murphree, Dan Wade, Terrisa Muskrat Smith
Best Bartender, Best Service/Waitstaff, Best Fine Dining, Best Steak, Best Chef
Kat Caputo at McGill's on 19 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
McGill's on 19
McGill's on 19
McGill's on 19
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's Daniel Wade
Joey Johnson
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
Kimiko Medical Aesthetics' Melinda Hyams, Karma McDonald, Morgan Calhoun, Madison Olson, Chera Kimiko, Chrystal Webb, Amy Bradt, Abby Knight
