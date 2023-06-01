Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Tulsa World's Best in the World contest is back.

We want to highlight the absolute best of Tulsa and beyond.

Nominate your favorite person or business in each category online. When you nominate in 25 categories, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a nominated business of your choice.

If you don’t see your favorite business or person, you can write them in. Approved write-ins can take up to 72 hours to approve.

Nominations will be taken until June 16.

To get started, go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023.

