Joining a credit union could be the right move for your finances, said Linda Curtis, CEO of Pearl District Credit Union.

The Pearl District Federal Credit Union is dedicated to Tulsans who live or work in the Pearl District as well as medical workers who serve in the area. Members of the Pearl District Federal Credit Union have access to savings, personal and auto loans, IRA’s, checking and debit cards, Curtis said.

“We understand our members and their needs, and we address each one of them,” Curtis said. “It doesn't matter what your financial ability is, you’re a member of our credit union and you deserve the best service you can get.”

While credit unions and banks provide many of the same services, there are many fundamental differences between the two, Curtis said. A key distinction is that credit unions are not-for-profit, while banks are for-profit. Additionally, credit unions offer more personalized customer service, whereas, at a nationwide bank, you may never speak to the same representative twice.

“We offer the same services as your bank does, but we’re more personable,” Curtis said. “At a credit union, you can really talk to somebody. We just try to serve our members and keep our costs as low as we can because we’re not-for-profit.”

While credit unions can be a good solution for someone looking to rebuild their credit, they can also serve someone with favorable credit by helping them achieve better rates than a bank may offer, Curtis said.

“If you don’t have the best credit in the world, we’re not going to say no — we’ll see what we can do for you and help you out,” Curtis said. “A lot of members come in at the beginning without the best credit who could barely get a small loan, who now have credit scores in the 700s. We also price our products so that if you've had stellar credit for a long time, we'll give you the best credit you can get — we’re going to beat the bank.”

Curtis said a major benefit of joining a small credit union like Pearl District Federal Credit Union is that when you become a member, you have a stake in the company and your opinion is respected.

“If you’re a member, you actually own part of the credit union,” Curtis said. “When you join a credit union, you put your shares in there, so you have a say. We have annual meetings, and members can speak their opinions and we’ll listen to them.”

Someone should consider joining a credit union if they have a desire for personalized financial recommendations as well as a close relationship with those handling their finances.

“Once you join a credit union, we're just like a family and we'll help you like a family,” Curtis said.

For more info visit pearldistrictfcu.com or call 918-579-7998.