Growth comes in all shapes and sizes, but one thing that holds true no matter what is that being prepared for growth is vital.

At MidAmerica Industrial Park, growth is here, but it is also still coming. There are numerous businesses looking to relocate. In fact, there are relocation trends happening across the country. Cities and states are offering cash incentives for workers to relocate and national census data shows workers are leaving crowded urban areas to re-evaluate their core values and actively seek opportunities to become a part of a community.

MidAmerica is ready.

In recent months, MidAmerica launched “Life in Our Neck of the Woods,” an investment in a marketing campaign to recruit new workers and citizens to the four corners region, or Mayes County. The campaign showcases the regional quality of life assets presented in a “weekends, weekdays and weeknights” theme.

“As new workers consider relocating, affordability is an important decision factor, but not the only one,” said MidAmerica CEO David Stewart. “Other factors such as access to concerts, museums, sports, bike trails, ballet, shopping, boating, and fishing are equally as important to key factors such as housing, education, transportation, healthcare, and income. The four corners region offers all of this and more.”

“Our neck of the woods is a beautiful country, with flowing waterfalls, rolling hills, lush wooded areas and lakes adjacent to wide open spaces that lend themselves to stunning sunrises and sunsets,” said Stewart. “Then take the natural beauty of our land and invest in the quality-of-life initiatives that make our neck of the woods even more desirable. Such as world-class museums, a world class park, top-ranked biking trails, fabulous hotels and plenty of down-home cooking just to name a few of our region’s many highlights.”

In collaboration with community leaders in Mayes County, MidAmerica is focusing on building capacity by attracting and incentivizing new housing developments; improving transportation and infrastructure, recruiting investments in commercial and mixed-use development, investing in parks, bike trails, natural resources, and community assets and contributing to education resources for higher education, tech training and K-12 schools.

With a $16 million investment in education, workforce training and recruitment, MidAmerica is providing a direct path from high school to a career with any of its current and future employers.

These investments include: best-in-class STEM Labs in 18 school districts; MidAmerica’s Center of Excellence, an onsite career and training center; and training partners Rogers State University and NE Oklahoma Tech.

“Every day, our team is focused on helping our employers be successful,” Stewart said. “However, for our employers to be successful, our surrounding communities must also be a part of the equation for success. Our partnership with Mayes County leaders and citizens will identify gaps in existing economic development plans to create a comprehensive and compelling vision focused on growing the entire region,” Stewart said.

MidAmerica’s quality of life investments are just one part of the overall growth initiative. As community leaders and citizens finalize their vision for their community, MidAmerica is working to stay ahead of the growing residential demands for new, quality housing options.

“MidAmerica continues to plan and invest in expanding residential options to benefit the current and future workforce with a goal to construct 1,100 new homes in the region of the Park,” Stewart said.

Phase II of The District master plan broke ground in 2022 on 530 West, a 300-unit, multi-story living complex with amenities such as a park area, swimming pool, and fitness center. Master planning is complete and engineering design is underway on Phase III, a development that will include approximately 111 leasable homes and up to 128 single family sites for sale, 25 acres of parks and outdoor spaces, which all connect via walking and biking trail systems.

An additional planned residential development for 400 homes on approximately 500 acres is located East of State Hwy 412B and North of US 412. Master planning is complete and engineering design of Phase I is beginning.

With more jobs and houses comes more people–more families. Cherokee Nation is partnering with MidAmerica Industrial Park after donating land for the tribe to build and operate a $16 Million childcare center in Mayes County. The 27,000-square foot Cherokee Nation Child Development Center will feature 12 classrooms, two of which will be dedicated to a Head Start/Early Head Start program in the facility.