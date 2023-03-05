Tulsa’s largest career fair is coming up.

The TulsaWorldJobs.com Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 9. Job seekers can get in front of 60 employers who will be there in person to go over open positions and some allow you to apply on the spot.

The event is free and open to the public. The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Misti Rinehart, Tulsa World Media Co. advertising director. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

Employers interested in setting up at the event, please call Recruitment Account Executive Jacqui McFarland at 918-833-0330 or email Jacqui.McFarland@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video: