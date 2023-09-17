More than 140 awards will be given out Thursday at the Tulsa World’s Best in the World Awards Show.

A limited number of tickets are still available to see the results of the contest in which the community voted on the best of everything in Tulsa.

Awards will be handed out on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. A social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30. The awards show starts at 7.

Tulsans voted more than 185,000 times in the contest.

“This is an event that showcases the businesses, organizations and people who make Tulsa great,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “We invite the community to this show where we take a moment and celebrate all these people doing incredible work.”

Awards will be given in more than 140 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and fitness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

This year’s host is Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang. Publication of the winners list will be in the Tulsa World print edition on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Get tickets at go.tulsaworld.com/bestintheworld2023.

Complementary valet is sponsored by Integrity Financial Services.

If you have any questions about the event, email advertising@tulsaworld.com.

