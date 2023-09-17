More than 140 awards will be given out Thursday at the Tulsa World’s Best in the World awards show.

A limited number of tickets are still available to see the results of the contest in which the community voted on the best of everything in Tulsa.

Awards will be handed out Thursday at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. A social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 and the awards show beginning at 7.

Tulsans voted more than 185,000 times in the contest.

“This is an event that showcases the businesses, organizations and people who make Tulsa great,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “We invite the community to this show where we take a moment and celebrate all these people doing incredible work.”

Awards will be presented in more than 140 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and fitness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

This year’s host is Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang. The winners list will be published in the Tulsa World print edition on Sunday.

Get tickets at go.tulsaworld.com/bestintheworld2023.

Free valet service is sponsored by Integrity Financial Services.

For more information about the event, email advertising@tulsaworld.com.

