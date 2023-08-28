After almost 40 years on Tulsa television, LeAnne Taylor will be presented with the Tulsa Press Club’s Tulsa Media Icon Award. Taylor is known for covering the biggest stories in the state who also shared her most personal saga – fighting and surviving breast cancer.

Sponsorships and tickets are now available for the event on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista at 21. Learn more at tulsapressclub.org.

In this Q&A, LeAnne reflects on her life and career.

When did the idea of reporting on television became real to you?

When I first started I was 22 years old. I had graduated from Oral Roberts University and grown up in Tulsa watching Bob Howard, Don Woods, Chris Lincoln and Beth Rengel. People that came into my home every day, and I saw the influence that they had on me as a kid. And so I thought, “Man, that's the kind of job I would like to have.” And so, April of next year will be my 40th year. I've worked at two stations. In 1984 I went right to work at Channel 8 after I had been an intern for a year. I still remember when they offered me the job. They said “We're gonna take a chance on you. We feel like you being in Tulsa and being a Tulsa native is important.” I had been Miss Tulsa had been a runner up in the Miss Oklahoma pageant. I had connections. I just needed a lot of polishing. Honestly, I was willing to pay them.

What were those early days like?

I took, you know, a lot of criticism. A lot of critiques. I was so green and so young. But early on, I learned to keep my mouth shut and listen, way more than I do now. If I didn't know the answer, I went and found it. Remember, at ORU we had a radio station and a weekly newscast. I didn’t go to some big journalism school. My degree is called telecommunications, which says I should be a phone operator. I just feel like you kind of had to learn on the job. You do better when you have that team. It's like iron sharpens iron.

How did you stand out from the rest of your competition?

I never said no. I worked hard and I tried to meet everyone. I did everything from donkey basketball to dunk tanks. I did ribbon cuttings. If they wanted a representative from the station to be at something, everyone knew to ask LeAnne because she'll do it. I've been all over northeastern Oklahoma. I built relationships. I've really nurtured relationships so I never try to meet a stranger.

What made you want to tell the story about your cancer fight?

I was 41 years old. I was the picture of health. I had just started doing the morning show for News on 6. My health was never an issue. I did years of breast cancer stories. As a medical reporter when I was at Channel 8, I had my first mammogram at 35 as part of a story because I felt like if I'm telling women to get a mammogram I will get one. I started self-exams and six years later, I found my own lump. It was a shock but I was also incredibly prepared for it in a way that a lot of people might not have been. I felt like I needed to share what I knew and what I was going through.

What stories have stuck with you?

I spent 10 days covering the Oklahoma City bombing. My daughter was 3 at the time. And all I could think about was the thought of dropping her off at the daycare center, and what those families had to go through. It was that moment where I realized I'm spending way too much time at work and not enough time at home. It wasn't too long after that, that I started trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my career. Life is too short to be doing evenings where somebody else is watching my kid. But I love what I do.

How did you join News on 6?

Leslie Turnbull was leaving Channel 6, and she and Rick Wells had been this morning team for a number of years. But you don't just cross stations. I mean, you just don't do that. You picked your side and you're on it. But for me, when that opportunity came up, Rick and I had done tons of Arts and Humanities Council events together and been in shows. We just had a fun chemistry.

What was it like to go from the evenings to the morning show?

I wake up at 2:40 a.m. I'm at work at 3:40 a.m. I’m on the air at 5. I take a break at 8 and then I go back on at 9, which is a longer interview format that Dave Davis and I do. There’s a lot of entertainment and we try to find local fun, interesting stories.

Who are some of your media icons?

Everybody loved Barbara Walters. You know, I even go back to Jessica Savage days. There are a lot of women who really set the bar for us, and they had great standards. I always liked the way Barbara did her interviews. She always asked questions that I wanted to know. There was a local anchor named Diane Moon. She was lovely but could just command the desk. Betty Boyd had a morning show and I was a huge fan.

What was your childhood like and how did it influence your work?

We lived between Collinsville and Oologah but I went to school in Tulsa at Holland Hall. So I had kind of these two worlds colliding. I took my cow to school in eighth grade. We were to bring something to school that represented something we liked. And while kids were bringing tennis rackets or their ice skates, I brought my cow, Miss T, a big ole Hereford heifer probably 800 pounds with horns. So that's something I know very few people probably know about: I was a cow queen. I was the national Santa Gertrudis queen. It's a breed of cattle, a Brahman bull and a Shorthorn cow. I got to travel and hand out ribbons at state fairs and stuff. But I wanted to be a lawyer when I was in high school because I watched a lot of “Perry Mason.” I always felt like I would be a great defender of people. But if you are guilty, I really want you to get in trouble. So I couldn't do that job.

What do you hope to share with the audience at this event?

I want to share it first and foremost, because you don't get to this position without a bunch of people. Not only my co-workers, my bosses, but my family and friends. You don't travel this journey alone, and I want to share that spotlight. I'm really excited because my mom and my daughter are going to be there. A lot of people saw the sacrifices. They've seen what I've gone through, you know, my breast cancer journey was very public, because I felt like I want I wanted to help people see that it's not a death sentence. Our goal is to reflect whatever our experiences are, let that help others, whether it is something positive or negative.

