VOTE NOW Go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023

Monday is the last day to vote in the Tulsa World’s Best in the World Contest, which has just passed 100,000 votes.

That’s a new record in our contest that asks the community to name the best of everything in Tulsa.

“Thank you to all who have voted in this year’s contest, which has become our most popular to date,” said Misti Rinehart, advertising director for the Tulsa World. “We will shut down voting at the end of the day Monday, and we have a number of races where every vote will count. So please keep voting on our last day.”

You have until Monday, July 24, at 11:59 p.m. to cast a vote. You can vote once per day in each category. Cast your vote 100 times and be automatically entered into a drawing for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a top 5 business of your choice.

You can vote in more than 200 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.

To vote, go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023.

In last year’s contest, we had more than 92,000 votes to pick the winners.

We will have an in-person event to announce who won each award, just like last year at a ceremony that attracted more than 400 people.

The in-person event to announce winners is Sept. 21.

Publication of the winners list in the Tulsa World print edition is Sept. 24.

If you have any questions about the contest, email advertising@tulsaworld.com.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Best in the World 2022: See some of the winners at the event Best in the World highlight reel Best Auto Dealership Best Auto Repair Best Limousine Service Best Local Brewery Best Private School (K-12) Best Preschool/Early Learning Center Best College/University Best Bank Best Wealth Management Best Loan Company Best Martial Arts School Best Tex-Mex Mexican Food Best Burger Best Food Truck Best Place for a Childs Birthday Party Best Nutritionist Best Dermatologist Best Hearing Services Best Retirement Community Best Pain Management Best Orthodontic Office Best Dental Office Best Dentist Best Dermatology Clinic Best Esthetician Best Carpet/Flooring Company Best HVAC Company Best Contractor Best Contractor Company Shop Grigsby's Carpet, Tile and Hardwood Best Landscaping/Lawn Care Best Day Spa, Best Place for a Massage, Best Place for Eyelash Extensions, Best Weight Loss Center Best Attorney Best Home Inspector Best Photographer Best Real Estate Company Best Car Salesperson Best Real Estate Agent Best Veterinarian Best Veterinary Clinic Best Cleaning Services Best Insurance Agency Best Funeral Home, Best Funeral Home/Funeral Services Best Computer Repair Store Best HR Outsourcing Best Florist Best Employment Agency Best Cannabis Dispensary Best Pet Groomer Best Gym/Fitness Center, Best Personal Trainer Best Boutique, Best Gift Shop Best Bridal/Formal Wear Best Liquor Store Best Firearm Store Best Specialty Shop Best Home Renovation Best CBD Shop, Best Vape Shop Best Banquet Facility, Best Customer Service, Best Hotel/Motel, Best Place to Work, Best Bar/Lounge, Best Casino, Best Casino Dining, Best Small Live Entertainment Venue Best Bartender, Best Service/Waitstaff, Best Fine Dining, Best Steak, Best Chef Best Cosmetic Surgery Center Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022 Best in the World 2022