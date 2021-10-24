The real estate market has been booming in Oklahoma and across the country. Sellers have received an astonishing number of offers on houses in record time, and buyers have found themselves chasing property after property for months. It appeared homes were selling as soon as they hit the market. But the pendulum is slowly starting to swing the other way.

Chinowth & Cohen President Leland Chinowth said, “The inventory has very gradually increased each month since May. So, the market is getting a little more favorable for buyers than it was previously.” In other words, you’ll start hearing that Tulsa is a seller’s market less and less.

As we get into the fall and winter months, as with any other year, Chinowth says to expect the hustle and bustle of real estate to slightly taper off. The Tulsa market ramps up in the spring, peaks in the summer, and slows back down in late fall. And that’s for a couple of reasons.

The holidays are a big factor when buyers and sellers are trying to find a good time to close on a property, especially if kids may have to move schools. Chinowth says parents would rather their kids move schools between semesters than in the middle of a semester. So, since the average closing time is around 45 days, many buyers and sellers want to start that process around October in order to close in time for the holidays in December.

But as things start to quiet down, Chinowth advises buyers not to slow down the search for their next home. He said, “Interest rates are still at historical lows. In the long-term, getting a good interest rate is an important factor in saving money over time. So, if you've been discouraged as a buyer, I would not stop looking now, because interest rates are so low combined with an increase in inventory.”

But buyers in the Tulsa area shouldn’t expect prices to drastically decrease just because inventory is up. “The Tulsa metro population has just reached 1 million,” Chinowth said. “When you get to a million, your rate of growth in a city typically really takes off and accelerates at that point. I don't see prices decreasing because I think Tulsa as a city and the growth and increase in industry will keep enough population and demand for homes here. That will offset the fact that many other markets will be kind of coming down from this elevated market of high prices and multiple offers on every home. It'll level off rather than crater.”

