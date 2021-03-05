Interactive displays in honor International Women's Day

March is Women's History Month and March 8 is International Women's Day, a day set aside for the recognition of achievements and contributions of women all over the world.

To celebrate the many accomplishments of Oklahoma women on International Women's Day, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping Oklahomans achieve their entrepreneurial and workplace goals, and VEST, an organization that aims to support and further the progress of women in the workplace, will introduce a community-wide interactive art project of specially designed floral displays at sites throughout Tulsa.

The interactive floral displays, designed in partnership with Toni's Flowers and Gifts and N5PACE, both women-owned businesses, will incorporate QR codes on the back of signs, which visitors can scan to access information about influential Tulsa women and women-owned businesses throughout the city. Women philanthropists, artists, business owners and essential workers will be among those highlighted and visitors to the displays are encouraged to show their support for Tulsa women and International Women's Day by posting photos on social media with the hashtags #SupportTulsaWomen, #ChooseToChallenge and #IWD2021.