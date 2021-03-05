Interactive displays in honor International Women's Day

March is Women's History Month and March 8 is International Women's Day, a day set aside for the recognition of achievements and contributions of women all over the world.
To celebrate the many accomplishments of Oklahoma women on International Women's Day, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping Oklahomans achieve their entrepreneurial and workplace goals, and VEST, an organization that aims to support and further the progress of women in the workplace, will introduce a community-wide interactive art project of specially designed floral displays at sites throughout Tulsa.
The interactive floral displays, designed in partnership with Toni's Flowers and Gifts and N5PACE, both women-owned businesses, will incorporate QR codes on the back of signs, which visitors can scan to access information about influential Tulsa women and women-owned businesses throughout the city. Women philanthropists, artists, business owners and essential workers will be among those highlighted and visitors to the displays are encouraged to show their support for Tulsa women and International Women's Day by posting photos on social media with the hashtags #SupportTulsaWomen, #ChooseToChallenge and #IWD2021.
“We were looking for an intentional way to celebrate women on International Women’s Day,” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “A big part of that was trying to find female statues in publicly available places.”
Sites chosen for the interactive project are the Center of the Universe, 1 S. Boston Ave.; Woodward Park, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.; the Rotary Plaza on Williams Green, E. 3rd Street and S. Boston Ave.; Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave.; and the Five Moons sculpture at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.
The sites were carefully selected to highlight women's achievements in and contributions to society, Ellison said. The Five Moons sculpture, depicting famed Oklahoman and Native American ballerinas Moscelyne Larkin, Rosella Hightower, Yvonne Chouteau and Maria and Marjorie Tallchief, for example, represents women's historical contribution to the arts.
“Each of the sites will have a beautiful floral activation,” Ellison said, noting that purple, the color representing International Women's Day, will feature heavily in the displays.
Other sites, such as Saint Francis Hospital and the Center of the Universe, represent women’s contributions in the medical field and the many different hats they wear as healthcare providers, caretakers, educators and other essential workers. The Saint Francis Hospital display takes on particular significance, as its employees have been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since early last year.
“Their load has been a lot extra this past year,” Ellison said of the choice to spotlight women healthcare providers with a display at Saint Francis.
To celebrate women's contributions to the economy and encourage entrepreneurship in women, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation also will be presenting the Limited Time Only Market (LTO/MKT), a collection of pop-up shops located inside the Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave. The limited time market, which highlights women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, will feature all women vendors and artists for the month of March and offer a variety of artwork, home goods, wearables and other merchandise for purchase.
“As a majority female staff, we recognize women's roles in the workforce and society,” Ellison said. “We're hoping to get a lot of folks from the Tulsa area to visit.”
For more information on the Limited Time Only Market (LTO/MKT) at the Shops at Mother Road Market, visit www.motherroadmarket.com or call (918) 984-9001.