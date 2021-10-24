The Oklahoma Men’s Clinic is working to destigmatize men’s health and wellness and improve the lives of men all over the state.

Offering treatments for erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, low testosterone, hair loss and more, the Oklahoma Men’s Clinic — which has locations in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City — treats men for common problems with the goal of improving their self-esteem and quality of life.

“People think men’s health isn’t needed or that it’s secondary — but it’s not, it’s primary,” said Greg Gerard, owner of the Oklahoma Men’s Clinic. “Men need to take care of ourselves [because] we have a place in this world: taking care of things, making sure our families are safe and well taken care of.”

Men’s health and wellness is a topic that’s rarely discussed and often overlooked compared to other health topics, Gerard said. Men struggling with any kind of personal health problems should know that they are not alone, and that the issues they’re facing are likely easy to treat.

“The problems that men have are more common than men think, but there’s no reason to be embarrassed about them,” Gerard said.

Gerard said some of the most frequent conditions men struggle with — erectile dysfunction and low testosterone — affect men of all ages and demographics.

“We see men as early as their twenties with erectile dysfunction and low testosterone,” Gerard said. “10 years ago, we never saw anybody under 40 with low T. Now, we're seeing them at 19, 20, 21, and it's largely because of the type of food that we eat, the water that we drink and the modern lifestyle.”

Stress-inducing work schedules, lack of sleep, fast food consumption and even the usage of recreational drugs can all factor into a man’s sexual health, Gerard said. Many low-quality foods like cheeseburgers contain high levels of estrogen, a hormone that promotes the development of female characteristics of the body, which can cause erectile dysfunction if consumed too much by men.

“Low T comes from a lot of places — one of them is being stressed, which is cortisol levels,” Gerard said. “If you pick up a cheeseburger from McDonald’s, it’s got more estrogen in it than an estrogen shot. Marijuana also really lowers testosterone.”

There are many lifestyle choices men can make to maintain their personal health and wellness, Gerard said.

“Watch the things you eat, keep your immune system high and take good supplements — vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc,” Gerard said.

If a man’s sexual health problems persist or worsen, it’s worth it to speak with a specialist like those on staff at the Oklahoma Men’s Clinic, Gerard said. Gerard said he’s seen treatment plans for premature ejaculation and low human growth hormone therapies completely transform men’s lives.

“I’ve had people come in here looking like they were about ready to die,” Gerard said. “But the next time they came in to pick up their medication, they were smiling, happy, upbeat. For them to get their confidence back and have the ability to be intimate — that’s everything.”

For more info visit okiemensclinic.com or call 918-921-9699.