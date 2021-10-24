Is it a good time to buy a home?

Interest rates will eventually rise, but for now they remain near all-time lows. So, it is a good time to consider buying a new home or refinancing an existing mortgage and potentially shortening your loan term in the process.

Since 1971, when Freddie Mac started surveying lenders, the interest rates for mortgages have varied widely, ranging from a high of 18.63% for a 30-year, fixed mortgage rate in 1981 to below 3.00% more recently.

According to a recent Bankrate article, many mortgage experts expect rates to climb above 3.5 percent by the end of 2021.

“Before the pandemic, we started to see rising interest rates with the consensus that the trend would continue. With projected economic growth gradually driving interest rates higher, we’re seeing many homebuyers taking advantage of the lower rates today,” said Duane Blevins, president of First Oklahoma Mortgage, a subsidiary of First Oklahoma Bank.

The No. 1 thing potential homebuyers currently want to know is whether they can lock into a low interest rate before the rates start rising, Blevins said. The answer is yes. They can lock in a rate for up to 90 days.

The challenge right now, however, is that home prices have steadily increased as the number of homes for sale has lagged demand. The housing market has not fully recovered its balance since the pandemic, Blevins said, and many homebuyers are vying for a limited supply of homes.

Blevins notes that most purchase transactions close within 30 days, while the refinance process averages about 45 days.

The mortgage loan process is fully automated today. Homebuyers use a secure portal through First Oklahoma to apply for loans. Loan applicants need to be prepared to provide loan disclosures, employment and asset verification.

“One of the things that sets First Oklahoma apart from our competitors is our FastTrak mobile app. This is especially popular with the millennials. It utilizes the same, secure application portal as our online application – only you can do it on your mobile device,” Blevins said.

The FastTrak mobile app makes the home-buying process fast and easy. Anyone who has a mobile device with access to the Apple Store or Google Play can download the free app. Completing the home loan application takes less than 10 minutes.

FastTrak provides additional benefits:

Convenience and peace of mind with fast, easy, and secure document sharing

The ability to easily track the loan progress any time

A built-in mortgage calculator tool

