Beneficiaries of Green Country Habitat for Humanity (GCHFH) are engrained everywhere in the Tulsa community. They are nurses, public school teachers, and delivery workers: A much more diverse population than people may realize.

But whether the new homeowners treat sickness or teach history, their reactions after closing on a home with a mortgage below market rate tend to be similar.

“I like to joke that we’re the only home builder where there are tears of joy guaranteed in every home closing,” Green Country CEO Cameron Walker said. GCHFH is focused on addressing the dire need to build more affordable homes in Tulsa’s underserved areas. There are about 900 branches in the United States. Success is measured in houses built, and GCHFH is well on its way to completing its 250-house initiative in North Tulsa.

“We’re on track to make a splash,” Walker said. “We’re proud of it because we’re kind of out here in flyover country. When you think of large markets around the country with more resources, we’re doing a whole lot.”

GCHFH is on pace to build more than 80 homes this year. Walker said people who qualify — and many working people in Tulsa do — can get a mortgage below market rate, move their family in and start paying off their future home. It’s not a handout, but it provides a chance at stability for people and families who may otherwise be bouncing from apartment to apartment.

“These are not people that have recently experienced homelessness that are getting off the streets and into a home,” Walker said. “The families we are helping generally have a steady, solid source of income. These are gainfully employed people who simply don’t make enough to walk into a bank independently and qualify for a loan.”

It’s why Walker and his team focus on building a person’s relationship with a bank, not just their home.

GCHFH works with a network of local banks to provide a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Most of the people moving into the homes are first-time homeowners. His team works to dissolve banking apprehension among them.

“We invest in educating our homeowners about the power of owning real estate and building equity and how it can translate into building generational wealth.”

These well-built homes can range from $135,000 to $185,000.

Walker said his team is moving beyond traditional one-house builds and starting to build entire residential developments in neighborhoods. That creates jobs for companies when installing infrastructure such as sewers that go beyond a volunteer’s scope.

Green Country is not the sole group responsible for lifting these neighborhoods. But we can be the organization that galvanizes renewal. For-profit builders often follow Green Country in areas to orchestrate a complete turnaround.

“We’re being intentional in working with Black and minority owned contractors to do all of this work,” Walker said. “It really creates a positive ecosystem when dollars are being invested into North Tulsa ... our hope over time is we’ll see more sustainable businesses crop up with more and more new homeowners moving in, which will elevate this vibrant part of our community.”