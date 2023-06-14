We have received hundreds of nominations so far in the Tulsa World’s Best in the World contest, but if you have a favorite business, organization or person to nominate, you have until Friday.
Once all the nominations are in, the ballot will come out, and voting will take place starting on July 10.
The contest was created by the Tulsa World to name the best of everything in Tulsa.
Nominate in more than 200 categories in these 14 areas: automotive, beauty and wellness, community, dining, education, finance, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, services and shopping.
When you nominate in 25 categories, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a nominated business of your choice.
If you are a business owner, we have a free promotion kit to help promote your business on the ballot when it comes out. To make nominations and to get a free promotion kit for your business, go to tinyurl.com/bitw2023.
In last year’s contest, we had more than 92,000 votes to pick the winners.
We will have an in-person event to announce who won each award, just like last year at a ceremony that attracted more than 400 people.
Here is the calendar for this year’s Tulsa World Best in the World contest:
Nomination period: Ends Friday.
Voting period: July 10-24.
In-person event to announce winners: Sept. 21.
Publication of winners list in the Tulsa World print edition: Sept. 24.
