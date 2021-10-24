Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Oklahomans have been forced to stay home, leading them to watch much more television than they normally would.

Now more than ever, it’s important to have in-home entertainment systems and televisions that work for you and suit your unique interests, said Austin Morton, project manager at Video Revolution in Tulsa.

Video Revolution offers customers new technology from companies like Sony, Samsung, LG and more, as well as installation and repairs. The company is helping Oklahomans perfect their at-home TV-watching setups while also ensuring they receive the technology that will best fit their lifestyle, Morton said.

A big thing we're seeing is people trying to refine their experience [because] they've watched more TV and had more home time than they've had in decades,” Morton said. “They've started to appreciate quality and are paying attention to little details like, during an action scene of a movie, ‘Can I actually hear the dialogue of the actors? Or am I just hearing bullets flying around the room with no conversation at all?’ We're seeing an elevation of people's expectations.”

When looking to purchase a new TV or upgrade your entertainment system, there are several key factors to consider, Morton said. It’s essential to have in mind who will be watching the TV, and if it will be used for families or entertaining large groups, or if it’s a dedicated media space.

“We look at who the audience is going to be, and then we factor in the environment, size of the room and lighting conditions,” Morton said. “Things like whether or not you watch TV during the day with a lot of natural light or mostly in the evenings. Then we’ll factor in things like content — what are you actually intending to watch? Are you mostly watching sports or primetime TV shows? Are you a video gamer and Netflix-watcher? It's a matter of finding our suggested best fit, and then finding what's also the best fit for the size area and budget.”

There have been many technology advancements over the last few years which have led to an improved experience in home entertainment, he said.

“We’ve seen improvements in soundbars which increase intelligibility and augment the entertainment experience as well as improving TV technologies to allow us the best picture and supporting the newest video standards,” Morton said. “Navigating all of the different components can be daunting. We make sure all of your equipment is matched to meet the specifications of the newest audio/video formats. For example an older and antiquated Surround Sound Receiver may bottleneck the video capabilities of newer video sources like a 4K Apple TV or Game Console. Also, we make sure that video cabling meets or exceeds the current industry spec to ensure the best signal for your system.”

Once you’ve chosen the system that’s right for you, our team of installation professionals will make sure all of the technology in the house is optimized giving you the best performance and overall experience, he said.

“To protect your overall investment, we make sure all of your expensive electronics are plugged into a proper surge protector with some level of filtration to act as a buffer for the “dirty” power we frequently have in Oklahoma,” Morton said.

