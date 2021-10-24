Easy marketing solutions can grow your business

What happens when your advertising campaign is so successful that you get inundated with business your team can’t handle? Customer service drops and bad reviews, right? This is exactly the scenario Vince Jaramillo, at DaVco Mechanical Contractors has been able to avoid by having the right marketing strategist.

Jaramillo found the right media partner in Mark Hill and the team at the Tulsa World Media Company. Now offering a full-service menu of marketing resources from traditional media, digital to e-commerce, the Tulsa World Media Company has a Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital –as well as a partnership with Amazon.

“There was a time when I was working with several media companies for different products. Sometimes the advertising would work too well and we would have more heating, cooling and plumbing business than we could handle, and then again sometimes we needed to be able to ramp up to get the calls in,” Jaramillo said.

It became a lot to manage, he said. It also became increasingly more difficult to track which advertising was working over another, not to mention how all of the moving parts worked together to deliver the best return on investment.