Easy marketing solutions can grow your business

What happens when your advertising campaign is so successful that you get inundated with business your team can’t handle? Customer service drops and bad reviews, right? This is exactly the scenario Vince Jaramillo, at DaVco Mechanical Contractors has been able to avoid by having the right marketing strategist.
Jaramillo found the right media partner in Mark Hill and the team at the Tulsa World Media Company. Now offering a full-service menu of marketing resources from traditional media, digital to e-commerce, the Tulsa World Media Company has a Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital –as well as a partnership with Amazon.
“There was a time when I was working with several media companies for different products. Sometimes the advertising would work too well and we would have more heating, cooling and plumbing business than we could handle, and then again sometimes we needed to be able to ramp up to get the calls in,” Jaramillo said.
It became a lot to manage, he said. It also became increasingly more difficult to track which advertising was working over another, not to mention how all of the moving parts worked together to deliver the best return on investment.
“Mark and I got a long really well, he offered all of the tools I was utilizing - so it was easy to make the decision to bring all of our marketing strategies under one umbrella,” Jaramillo said. “Now when an adjustment needs to be made as our business picks up or has lulls, I can adjust our campaign with just one phone call!”
Since then, ongoing marketing efforts continue to work together to deliver results. Hill and team keep a watchful eye on DaVco’s campaign to ensure all of the digital assets are optimizing to the right audience and actions taken with detailed reporting and campaign transparency.
“Whether we are adjusting Vince’s campaign strategies to drive more business in or redirecting efforts to recruit for more qualified professionals to join their team so DaVco can take on more business, we are dedicated to taking care of him and his team,” Hill said. “Because Vince is so great with communicating his needs, we’ve been able to help grow his business at just the right pace.”
Keeping a fully staffed team and providing quality customer service allows DaVco to grow, Jaramillo said.
“I’m able to keep my focus on running the business, and know I have a great marketing team which allows me to do just that,” he said.
For business owners not knowing where to start, Hill recommends to just make the call.
“Our team works together to create innovative and strategic solutions,” he said. “We give business owners access to top of the line tools and mediums that empower them to grow their business – at just the right pace.”
We work to provide a full throttle marketing plan aimed at increasing your conversion rates and returns on investment by utilizing proper targeting techniques across various mediums, all with engaging creative, Hill said.
“We start with a conversation about your goals as we get to know each other,” he said. “We can build out a plan based upon the direction you are looking to grow your business.”
For more info visit amplyfieddigitalmarketing.com or call 417-527-3986.