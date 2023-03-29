In business, budget demands are nonstop. Staffing, materials and products, sales and marketing, insurance, facilities, benefits, travel, taxes—the list goes on.

Meanwhile, the cost of IT continues to increase, driven up by security, software, training, hardware, and other associated costs. For this reason, many executives tend to look at IT as a “necessary evil.”

However, if done properly, IT can have a positive impact on your bottom line.

Here are six IT best practices that will make a huge difference:

1. People. When IT works properly, the people within your business can be as productive as possible.

Good IT is standardized, secure, and stable. Solutions and processes are documented so that people no longer have to wait for the resolution of an impediment. MetricNet reports that the mean time to resolution for an IT issue is 8.9 work hours. Even if the employee is still working via other tools, there will be frustration at their productivity being hampered for over a full business day.

If you have highly motivated people in your organization and they do not have access to stable IT, eventually, they will get frustrated enough to leave.

2. Data management and control. When IT operates well, your data is stored in a consistent structure, with the proper security controls documented and standardized. This ensures time is not wasted searching, reproducing, or waiting for the necessary data to get something done. Additionally, your business will not end up with “data sprawl,” which leads to headaches if there is employee turnover.

3. Performance management. Properly investing in IT helps your infrastructure perform as expected. Many organizations try to “squeeze a little bit more juice” from IT investments they made long ago; however, this almost always results in lost productivity in the short term and eventually leads to technical debt that will catch up to you during an upgrade or migration. Tight lifecycle management increases the stability and speed of the environment without needing to have a disruptive, expensive reconciliation every five years or so.

4. Application optimization. Most organizations only use about 30% of the capabilities of their software, primarily because of a knowledge gap due to lack of training. To increase that percentage, optimize your core applications with assigned system owners, ongoing training, and performance tuning. By managing your applications properly, you can reduce duplicate expenses, get more done with fewer people, provide better service, and increase the velocity of your business.

5. Risk management. A strong risk management plan helps mitigate the risk of losing data or having significant downtime because of a failure or security issue. If the worst happens, proper risk management can be the difference between keeping your doors open and losing everything.

6. Outsourcing. Outsourcing to a mature managed service provider (MSP) is one of the best ways a business can improve profitability from IT. A mature MSP will focus on standardizing, streamlining, documenting, and managing technology lifecycles. In contrast, low-maturity MSPs and/or internal IT departments are almost always a “best-effort” situation, often lacking proper oversight, governance, or the capacity to perform projects effectively. When a business has guaranteed outcomes in IT, the entire organization speeds up, increasing profitability.

