Navigating today’s marketing strategies in the agricultural industry might be intimidating for some. What Bob Studebaker, owner of GoBob Pipe & Steel, learned is nothing could be further from the truth when partnered with the right team. He found that team at the Tulsa World Media Company’s full-service digital agency, Amplified Ag, and with Mark Hill.

Committed to the growth of the agricultural industry comes naturally to Hill. He grew up with agrimarketing grandparents who still operate a cattle ranch in Kansas, and he wanted nothing more than to be a farmer or a football player as a kid.

“I love working with people in the agricultural industry because my entire life, I’ve seen first-hand the local and national impact it makes,” Hill said. “It’s more important than ever for the agricultural industry to thrive -- producing food in responsible, affordable ways trickles to the consumer. Everyone wins.”

What started as a conversation about Studebaker’s business and his company’s overall short-term and long-term goals quickly developed into an ongoing, long-term relationship.

“We are invested in and care about our clients’ growth. With GoBob Pipe & Steel, we learned about what today’s farmers and ranchers need, and who they help along the way,” Hill said. “With Bob’s passion for the beef industry and my digital connection, we continue to work closely together toward the bigger picture. Our knowledgeable team has developed resources to promote agricultural business. With cutting-edge digital marketing strategy techniques that are data-driven, industry-driven, and results-driven, we’ve been part of Bob’s continued success.”

With an ever-changing environment and digital landscape, Amplified Ag continues to use nationwide resources, leverage marketing trends, optimize toward the ag audience and lend expertise to help grow businesses, just like Bob’s.

“When it comes to digital, I don’t worry about it because I know Mark takes care of it. He took the time to learn about our products and our customers. The fact is, digital delivers,” Studebaker said. “I give Mark a budget and when he’s gone, the phone rings and our revenues go up!”

Amplified Ag is part of Amplified Digital, which is a full-service Premier Google Partnered digital agency. Our local and national team of digital marketing experts are focused on strategic digital marketing, media planning and consulting to help grow businesses -- with style.

Working together with an understanding that agriculture is not just a job, but a lifestyle, we understand that clients create their business to be successful with a specific product, service or goal in mind, not to become digital media and advertising experts.

“Leave being the agricultural digital experts to us,” Hill said. “We deliver.”

