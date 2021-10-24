Keeping up with marketing strategies and identifying the most cost effective and efficient approach as consumer behaviors shift, is not always easy for small business owners. Troy Cecil, second generation owner of Cecil & Sons Discount Tires in Sand Springs and Sapulpa learned having the right marketing partner in Annette Riherd, digital marketing strategist at Tulsa World Media Company was the first step to continuing and building on his success.

“Traditional media tactics that worked well 15 to 30 years ago, just became less effective as time wore on,” Cecil said. “When Annette called on me about changes that were happening at the Tulsa World, she caught my attention.”

With the growth of technology, marketing tools have allowed for a more targeted approach as opposed to a “wide net” approach, Riherd said. So once we identify the client’s goals and needs, we can develop the right mix of marketing strategies to help them reach their goals.

“We have a couple of locations, and while many folks know about us, there was a growing population who didn’t. We simply weren’t seeing the return using traditional media anymore. I had a lot of questions about target marketing and if it would make sense for our tire business,” Cecil said. “Annette was so helpful throughout the entire process. If I asked her a question about something and she didn’t know the answer – she didn’t make up an answer to please me. She’d reconvene with the team at Tulsa World Media Company’s full-service Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital – and come back with the answer.”

Riherd’s ability to be a “straight shooter” was important in building Cecil’s confidence to try something new, he said.

“Our core values are to be transparent, be strategic, be creative and be bold,” Riherd said. “The digital marketing landscape is changing all around us. Understanding the trends and forces that will shape our business in the future and moving swiftly prepare us for what’s to come. Taking clients with us on that journey ensures a win-win relationship. We’re here to build Troy’s company, and companies like his, up so the metro Tulsa area continues to thrive.”

Together, we were able to take a look at what our current customer ‘looked like’ and also identified geographical areas where we’d like to grow, Cecil said.

We developed an ongoing marketing campaign that not only reached new customers, but also maintained a presence for our current customers, keeping them coming back for continued business, he said.

“Doing business is all about relationship building. Our clients are our neighbors and our friends, who have services to offer our neighbors and our friends,” Riherd said.

Together, we find the right combination to accomplish that, she said.

“There will no doubt be new ways to reach our audience in the future, and I look forward to working with Annette and the team at the Tulsa World to explore what options will be right for us,” Cecil said.

