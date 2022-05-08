Celebrate Nurse's Day: Remembering Stillwater Medical Center's Teri Ann Reed

Sometimes, the nurses who are deserving of recognition for National Nurses Day are no longer with us here on Earth. Sadly, nurse Teri Ann Reed passed away tragically last year. We share the words of her husband, Keith, to honor her memory and contributions.

“Teri, my wife and life partner of 40-plus years, was a long-time nurse at Stillwater Medical Center. In January of 2021, she was run over and killed as she was attempting to cross the four-lane highway between the hospital and her car. A very long day of a very long month of a very long year.”

From Teri’s obituary: Teri was many things to many people, but at the very core of her being, she was a nurse. Teri began her career as a 16-year-old volunteer at Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck, Oklahoma. Teri attended nursing school at West Texas State University, where she graduated with honors. Teri’s nursing career took several turns over the decades, adjusting her work as needed so she could care for her family first and foremost.

Had Teri’s life not been tragically cut short, there is little doubt she would have ended her career as it began; as a volunteer in the halls of Stillwater Medical Center, running circles around everyone else while she cared for her patients.