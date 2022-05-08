 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital's Amelia Garrett

“Amelia Garrett’s patients love her!”

Those who nominated Garrett with Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital said that she is frequently recognized for being so kind and helpful at her job as a nurse.

But, her job is actually a passion that sparked during high school, inspired by her family.

She learned a lot from her grandparents, who lived close to her.

Garrett’s grandmother had Alzheimer’s, and she was instrumental in her care. She learned so much during that time, which laid the foundation for her future career.

She was able to watch her grandfather, who was a radiologist, read X-rays and describe what he saw.

Although she knew that she wanted to enter a career that would help others, but not everyone was on board at first with the thought of pursuing a nursing career.

Garrett’s dad knew that she was going to become a nurse, but it wasn’t until high school that she felt led in that direction.

By her senior year, she shared her goal to become a nurse with her dad. She loved learning about the human body in anatomy class in high school, and her teacher told her that she would be a great nurse.

Garrett is motivated by her faith and enjoys taking care of people to make sure they feel special and cared for.

She said that it is rewarding to love people in such a direct way.

