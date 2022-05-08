Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Tulsa Fire Department's Kofi Wallace

Kofi Wallace isn’t a stranger to saving lives. He serves as director of Emergency Medical Services at Tulsa Fire Department, where he’s been since 1999.

In addition, he’s a registered nurse at Tulsa ER & Hospital. As if that wasn’t enough, Wallace is finishing up his bachelor of science in nursing, and he recently got accepted to Maryville for a new challenge of nurse practitioner.

“Throughout my career on the fire department, I’ve always been working on something,” he said.

Wallace was an EMT when he moved from California. Then he worked toward becoming a paramedic while serving at the fire department.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace brought his positive spirit to the St. John ICU and part time for EMSA before he transitioned to Tulsa ER.

“One of the things I like about the fire department is you never really know what you’re going to get into. Everything is always different. It’s always something new.”

The same thing is true for the ER, he said.

“I have a passion to help people, so I’ve done lots of things in that realm. I’m literally only there to make the situation better and do everything I can to help them,” Wallace added.

“It really provides a lot of meaning for my life to be able to do something that impacts people so much.”