Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Stillwater Medical Center's Kellye Mead

Our 8-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer the week before this past Christmas. Kellye was a rock for us during our 10-day hospital stay after his brain surgery. She was very encouraging and explained things every step of the way. Kellye was also the perfect balance of tender care and pushing for progress. Our family looked forward to the shifts she worked. Kellye made the scariest time in our life peaceful, manageable and even fun at times. She will always have a place in our hearts.