 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Stillwater Medical Center's Kellye Mead

  • 0
4738819.jpg

The nominators for nurse Kellye Mead of Stillwater Medical Center said:

Our 8-year-old son was diagnosed with brain cancer the week before this past Christmas. Kellye was a rock for us during our 10-day hospital stay after his brain surgery. She was very encouraging and explained things every step of the way. Kellye was also the perfect balance of tender care and pushing for progress. Our family looked forward to the shifts she worked. Kellye made the scariest time in our life peaceful, manageable and even fun at times. She will always have a place in our hearts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert