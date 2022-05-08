Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Hospital's Amelia Schaeffer

Amelia Schaeffer is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Schaeffer has been a nurse for eight years. She currently works in cardiac intensive care and the operating room.

“They’re both very different. I enjoy different aspects from both of them. I have some great team members in both areas,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer has also spent time serving overseas for medical missions.

“I just enjoy being able to take care of patients in all settings,” she said.

The most fulfilling part of her job is being there for people during their hardest time.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was a kid. When I graduated high school at 17 I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”

“I think that God has just given me a calling to be able to be there in every situation whether we’re trying to do everything to get them better or they’re choosing to make that transition to not do anything,” she said.

She attributes getting through the more difficult work days to her solid team being there for one another.

“It’s not always the patients who need you; Sometimes it’s your co-workers. I truly love all of the nurses and techs and grads in the OR that just complete that team. I spent years developing relationships with my physicians I work with,” she said.