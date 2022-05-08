Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Health System's Ryan Morales

Ryan Morales has been a registered nurse with Saint Francis Health System for the last three years, and served in a variety of roles as an emergency room and critical care registered nurse.

Morales is currently one of few nurses from Saint Francis who is employed as a critical care systemwide float. That means he is sent to any of the Saint Francis hospitals (Main, South, Muskogee, Vinita) to assist in the care of the highest acuity patients and help with any staffing shortages.

Morales has primarily been working in COVID-19 units since Spring 2022.

He has received special training on advanced treatment procedures to assist those battling COVID-19. His nominators said that during the last two years, Morales has continually worked additional hours every week to help cover any staff shortages to make sure all patients continue to receive the quality of care they deserve and provide assistance and support to his co-workers.

Due to his hard-work and knowledge, he continually receives compliments and accolades from his colleagues and those patients he assists. His nominators said that it’s apparent that Morales has found his calling in nursing due to his calm, yet confident demeanor, his compassion, his ability to educate and comfort those in his care, and his willingness to go above and beyond whenever possible.