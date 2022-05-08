Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Saint Francis Health System's Breanna Grubbs

Breanna Grubbs is a dedicated and caring nurse at Saint Francis Health System, her nominators said.

She is also a mom, friend and an active community patron of the Adair School District.

Grubbs balances her life as a mother of four, and she still finds time in her busy schedule not only as a professional nurse, but also to serve as a school board member for her community.

Grubbs volunteers her talents as an artist for seasonal decorations in the school cafeteria.

Those who nominated her said that she is an active presence in her children’s busy schedules of extracurricular activities.

Grubbs’ children are involved in band, softball, basketball, cheerleading and Johnson O’Malley activities. Her family even finds time to participate in lawn mower racing events.