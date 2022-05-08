Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Oklahoma State University Medical Center's Lorri Myers

Lorri Myers is a registered nurse and works at Oklahoma State University Medical Center as a health supervisor. She’s been a nurse for more than 30 years.

“It is a calling. Either you’re destined to be a nurse or you’re not. You have to be absolutely positive that that’s what you want to do,” she said.

Myers decided in high school that she wanted to be a nurse after visiting the hospital where her mother worked.

“I just stuck with my decision, and I have not regretted it at all,” she added.

Myers’ daughter also caught the “passion bug” for nursing and is a certified burn center nurse at Hillcrest. Myers described what it was like to work during peak COVID-19 hospitalization cases in 2020:

“The most grateful and appreciative that I’ve seen of patients and families was during COVID. That was truly an exhausting time and a frightening time for many people,” she said.

Myers said that families are a big part of healing and so nurses became those people.

“Nurses at this point, they were the family and still are because family members couldn’t come in.”

For Myers and her work family, the COVID-19 pandemic is a memory that won’t be soon forgotten.

“During the midst of it, it was hard. Being in administration, I saw it all and heard it all. I saw nurses with their own phones doing Facetime with family, patients in ICU who weren’t doing well,” Myers said.

She said that the trying time brought about a different perspective for nurses.

“There’s more of a confidence in why we actually went in to do this,” she said.