Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet McAlester Regional Health Center's Kameron Dugan

Kameron Dugan got his start in nursing six years ago, following in his mother’s footsteps. She’s been a nurse for nearly two decades.

As far as being nominated, Dugan said he was excited and shocked.

“It’s just my daily life. I don’t feel like it’s extra,” he said.

He’s worked in the Intensive Care Unit as the critical care nurse at McAlester Regional Health Center for the last five years. He is currently the ICU nurse manager.

“I love ICU. I love being able to get a critical patient and keep them from start to finish, to actually be able to see them through to get better,” he said.

In addition, Dugan said he also likes the faster pace of the emergency room and the diversity of patients, and he still works in the ER from time to time.

Dugan’s favorite thing about nursing in general is helping people get better and that there’s always something new to learn.

“I come to work and I learn something new every day, whether it be from a patient or from one of our other nurses or physicians,” Dugan said.

He prides himself in communicating with patients and family members during stressful situations.

“People are complex, and it’s fun to figure out what’s going on with them and how you can best help them.”