Celebrate Nurse's Day: Meet Hillcrest-South's Courtney Pace

Courtney Pace has been on the front lines against COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020 in the ICU of Hillcrest Hospital South.

Her nominators said that she has been influential in ensuring that patients have constant contact with their family members via FaceTime and video conferencing when families were not allowed to see their loved ones.

Throughout the peak of COVID-19 cases, Courtney entered graduate school for her doctorate of nursing practice. She has been a constant advocate for nursing and patient safety even in order to ensure that patients have the best care. Rather than deciding to leave to take a contract job, she stayed in Tulsa because she was born in Tulsa, and wants to practice as a nurse practitioner in her hometown.

Pace has worked tirelessly to protect those from her home state, and she has shown constant dedication to improving her skills and providing patient care to the best of her abilities.