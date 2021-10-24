Oklahoma has two time-honored traditions: football and tailgating. At Head Country, we’re not only proud to be Oklahoma’s barbecue sauce of choice, we’re proud of our rich tradition of celebration every football season with football fans in our state.

Whether you’re partying in the parking lot or homegating with friends and family, you can be sure you get the most out of the tailgating traditions by making sure everyone has plates full of the flavors they love.

The best tailgating recipes are easy, travel well, and can please a crowd. Here are our favorites:

Jalapeno poppers. Simply split jalapenos, fill with a mixture of cheddar, cream cheese and onion, then wrap with bacon. Dip each popper in Head Country sauce and grill until done. Make lots of these. There is no such thing as a leftover jalapeno popper—especially once everyone in your party figures out how tasty they are on burgers.

Wings. Grill these and toss them in our favorite wing sauce: one part hot sauce, one part melted butter, and one part Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce in Original.

Queso. Just a tablespoon of our Original or High Plains Heat seasoning in your game-day queso will take it from good to great.

Quesadillas. They’re a great walking-around food, and they’re easy to dip or drizzle with BBQ sauce.

Pulled pork. Whether you make it in the slow cooker or in the smoker, pulled pork is versatile enough to take you from breakfast tacos while you get set up for the day, to sandwiches for before the game, to post-game pulled pork-topped burgers and drinks.

Tailgating Brisket Chili. Put this chili in your set of camping bowls with some fresh-fried tortillas, or in a bag of corn chips as a walk-around Frito chili pie. Smoke your brisket ahead of time, or order some from your favorite BBQ joint. Make this chili on your tailgater grill or smoker or, if you’re homegating, on the stovetop, if it’s easier.

Tailgating Brisket Chili

Serves 6-8 and doubles well

Ingredients:

3 pounds of meat (a mix of ground beef and chopped brisket)

1 Tbsp. Head Country Original Seasoning

1 bottle of beer

1 jar of salsa

A few chipotle peppers, plus some of the adobo sauce

1-1/2 c. crushed tortilla chips

6 oz. can tomato paste

1 Tbsp. Chili powder

1 tsp. Cumin

½ C. Head Country Bar-B-Q sauce in Original or Hot & Spicy

1-2 C. water, as needed

Instructions:

In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, brown ground beef and season with Head Country Championship Seasoning in Original. Mix in chopped brisket. Add beer, salsa, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, and Head Country Bar-B-Q sauce and mix well. Add chipotle peppers and some of the adobo sauce, according to your heat preference—one pepper and 1 Tbsp. of the adobo sauce is a good place to start. Mix in the crushed tortilla chips and water. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring regularly and adding water as needed.

