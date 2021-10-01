When folks find out you’re part of a family that has been in the BBQ business for 74 years, they ask all kinds of questions.

Did they put you to work at a young age? (Yes. I’ve been stirring sauce since I could stand.)

Did you know I used to buy your sauce at the feed stores? (Yes. We delivered in our family station wagon.)

Do you still like BBQ? (Yes, and I eat it every chance I get).

Here’s the No. 1 question I get about cooking BBQ: What’s the best way to make a rack of ribs, start to finish?

Here’s the big secret about ribs: They’re easy. You’ll want to practice, but that’s half the fun of BBQ. Eventually you’ll come up with your favorite methods, and you’ll have yourself a signature rib recipe that could well become a family heirloom.

When it’s time for ribs, here’s how I do it: Fire up your smoker, or cooker for indirect-heat cooking—on a charcoal grill, this means mounding coals to one side, or fire just half the burners on a gas grill—then line up:

Head Country Championship Seasoning, Original

Head Country Championship Seasoning, either High Plains Heat or Sweet & Spicy

Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce, your favorite flavor—we love Original or Apple Habanero on ribs.

Set ribs, meat side down, on cutting boards. Using a sharp knife, slash the membrane that covers the back of the rack. Grab the membrane using a paper towel and, using a butter knife to pry the membrane from the bones as you work, pull the membrane off the ribs and discard. Trim off any large chunks of fat, if you’d like.

Rub the rack top, bottom, and sides with canola oil. Season all sides with a medium layer of Original Seasoning. Hit ‘em again with a light layer of either High Plains Heat or Sweet & Spicy.

Place ribs, bone-side down, on the indirect-heat side of your cooker (the side where coals are mounded, or over the unlit burners) and close the lid. Cook for 3 hours, spritzing with water or apple juice every 45 minutes or so (a household spray bottle works fine for this). Wrap the ribs in foil—add a handful of brown sugar here, and/ or half a can of soda—and cook for another 2-1/2 hours.

Remove the ribs from the foil, catching the cooking juice in a large bowl. Add a bottle of your favorite Head Country sauce to the cooking juice. Return ribs to the grates and paint with the sauce mixture. Cook glazed ribs with the lid closed for 10 minutes.

Remove ribs to a clean cutting board and slice between the bones. Sneak the charred bits into your mouth—this is the pitmaster’s tax, and it’s welldeserved.

About Head Country

Head Country was born in the Heartland of America’s best Bar-B-Q traditions. After nearly 75 years of creating the same sauces, seasonings, and marinade that started in the Head family kitchen, Head Country has come to define the Oklahoma style of BBQ. Head Country produces nine sauces, three Championship seasonings, and a premium, all-purpose marinade. Our sauce is a top-10 best-selling sauce in the nation, No. 3 in the South-Central region, and No. 1 in Oklahoma.

For more information, visit headcountry.com or call 580-762-1227.