With any luck, a lot of things associated with COVID-19 will soon be a distant memory. But some things that were seen as a necessity during the pandemic are retaining their popularity.

Outdoor home entertainment is at the top of the list, said Austin Morton, a project manager for Video Revolution in Tulsa.

“The biggest thing we’ve seen across all areas is that people spent a lot more time at home last year, and even this year, they’re wanting to have more avenues for entertaining outside,” he said.

Gathering outdoors can get around the need for masks and mitigates a lot of health concerns, Morton said.

“So outdoors was a huge focus for planning for this year,” he added. “Last year was kind of the motivation, and this year is the ‘making it happen.’”

Morton said a lot of people who are making it happen aren’t entirely new to the game, though.

As people tried to gather safely outdoors last year, it was common to go to the home with the nicest amenities, he said.

“So now there’s a lot of awareness of the difference in quality,” he said, and a lot of customers are upgrading their already-existing systems.

“One of the biggest myths is that it’s OK to just put a regular TV outside,” Morton said. “There’s peace of mind that comes with putting a proper outdoor TV out there.”

Outdoor televisions are actually sealed so that insects and water can’t get inside.

“We actually have TVs that you can set outside with no cover, right in the middle of the yard, and they’ll work 10 years like that,” he said.

“There’s just an enormous peace of mind that comes with enjoying the system and not maintaining it.”

Even so, Morton said, most Video Revolution clients’ living rooms are bigger than their patios. Likewise, their outdoor televisions are typically smaller than the indoor ones.

“Most of our outside TVs are still not the primary focus,” he said. “You’re outside to be outside.”

A big myth is that outdoor home entertainment is only for the wealthy, Morton said.

“There are options for all budgets. There’s absolutely a way to make it work,” he said. “Usually a sound system will be a drop in the bucket compared to a pool, a pergola or the other things you might have out there.”

The trick – not only to getting the biggest bang for your buck but also for making your environment aesthetically pleasing and for ensuring that the technology does what it needs to do – is to consult a professional as early in the process as possible, Morton said.

“We’ll come out to the job site, at no charge look at what their expectations are, look at the environment,” and make recommendations based on all of those factors, he said.

“Another thing we always address outside is Wi-Fi. You want good control all the way around so you don’t have dead spots, music cutting in and out and so forth,” he said. “A lot more goes into the infrastructure of an outdoor system than just TVs and speakers.

“That’s where bringing in an expert really comes into play,” Morton said. “We’ve had these experiences and growing pains. We know how to head them off.”

For more information visit videorevolution.com or call 918-495-0586.