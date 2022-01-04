In any other year, real estate markets change with the seasons. Typically, as the weather cools down, the market cools down; as the weather heats up, the market heats up. This usually results in buyers and sellers having a busier market in the spring and summer and a slower market in the fall and winter. But that is not currently the case.

Leland Chinowth, President of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, said, “We are experiencing an unusual extension of that hot season this fall and winter. The luxury sales market stands out as particularly strong this year with the number of sales for homes over $1 million being nearly two and a half times that of last year. And last year was the best real estate market in Tulsa's and the country's history.”

Chinowth said there has been a drastic increase in the number of sales in all prices ranges over $500,000, but real estate brokerages are seeing the sales numbers slow down in the some of the other price points. Much of this is due to the lack of inventory and the slow down in new home construction brought on by the pandemic and the subsequent lack of materials for new homes.

Chinowth said, “We are working with over 35 of Tulsa's top builders, and many of them are looking for lots and development projects throughout the Tulsa area metro. We are seeing large tracks of land that have been on the market for several months - or even years - now selling.”

Another factor of the steady market in the Tulsa area is the continuous migration of East and West Coast residents moving inland to places like Oklahoma. “Tulsa has recently passed one million in population. We know from studying other cities like Austin and Kansas City, when the population of a metro area passes one million people, the rate of growth starts to expand rapidly. We are seeing a very high level of buyers moving to Tulsa from both coasts, most notably California,” Chinowth said.

And although home inventory has increased over the last few months, it is a slow, gradual increase that has not really changed the market much.

Chinowth said, “It’s the first time in the history of the nation when anything else that is going on doesn’t matter - whether it’s hot weather or cold weather or who's in office or a lot of other things that would usually make the market shift and change. We have a shortage of homes across the nation. And unless there is an unforeseen circumstance - like a war or something else no one can predict - we’re going to have a really strong market for the next 18 months."

However, the interest rates are not going to stay where they are currently sitting; interest rates are only going to increase. So, Chinowth says the right time to buy or sell is right now.

He said, “Even if you think you’re overpaying a little bit now, it’s cheaper than what you’d be paying in the long run with a lower price and a higher interest rate.”

For more information visit ccoklahoma.com or call 918-392-9900.