Ask the Expert: Tulsa Tech offers self-pace study with flex classrooms

Tulsa Tech Adult Career Development is offering a variety of health courses.

“One of the ways we deliver our health programs is through our flex classroom setting,” said Ann Wheeler, Instructional Coordinator for Adult Career Development.

The flex lab is in the Health Sciences Center on the Lemley Memorial Campus.

Tulsa Tech is offering about 16 different health courses in the flex classroom.

Open weekly Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm, and two Saturdays per month 8am-12pm, the flex classroom setting allows students to enroll and start their coursework when it best fits their schedule.

“It allows students to start the work when they’re ready. They don’t have to wait for an entry point into a course that we’ve scheduled,” Wheeler said.

“The flex classroom utilizes a curriculum that is designed to support individual self-pace study. Most of the curriculum is completed by the students on the computers in the classroom,” she said.

At least one qualified instructor who is a registered nurse and has computer skills is on campus in the classroom to support the students. That way, the instructor assists with answering questions about content as well as with issues such as login.

Tulsa Tech offers hands-on lab skills sessions, which are scheduled by the department and listed in the catalog.

“If they’re taking a flex classroom course that has a skills lab component, they will select the date. We try to offer lots of different dates for those,” Wheeler said.

Students will schedule themselves to go into the flex lab sometime in that same month prior to, to complete the computer-based portion of the curriculum.

Tulsa Tech is planning for 2022 to add another flex classroom with an additional computer lab and also a flexible skills lab.

“That will increase our ability to offer not only more health programming, but also increase that flexibility in scheduling options for our students,” Wheeler added.

“We have some programs that are coursework that could be a new career for someone. They could work toward the educational requirements for a particular certification,” she said.

Tulsa Tech also offers a variety of continuing education courses that will help people in careers to keep their position.

“We know that health care is always a need. Tulsa Tech also offers a few courses that are refresher skills such as customer service and safety,” Wheeler said.

As far as out-of-pocket costs, Tulsa Tech is an affordable option. Financial assistance is available as well, through scholarships and grants.

For the flex lab, check out the Tulsa Tech site, tulsatech.edu, and click on Adult Part-Time Classes.

“We’re excited to provide this opportunity to our community.”

All of the Tulsa Tech adult career development classes are open to any student who has a GED or higher.

To enroll in a flex class or request a catalog to be mailed to you, call 918-828-5000.

It’s recommended to enroll in each course at least 24 hours in advance.

For more information, visit tulsatech.edu or call 918-828-5000.