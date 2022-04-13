Ask the Expert: Selling Your Home: A Q&A with Leland

When is the best time of year to sell my home?

We’ve typically told people to list your home in the spring and sell it in the summer because real estate kind of works on a bell curve. There is a lot more activity in the summer. But what we found in analyzing the market is that the success rate is usually within about 10% in January and February as it would be in the summer. There’s less competition in winter. So, when you’re ready to buy or sell, consult your realtor and know that your competition is less in the winter and that your success rates are very similar. So, it’s not really worth delaying your process to wait for that summer market.

How long does it take to sell right now?

The average for many years was two to three months on the market with about another month to sell. Both of those timelines have shifted. We’re seeing many homes where the average days on the market has creeped down to 10 or 12 days. A huge chunk of the market has sold within a week with multiple offers. We are seeing interest rates slightly rise and days on market slightly increase, so things are sort of coming back down to earth. However, with things taking longer to get done with the inspection process, appraisals, and the lending process, the average contract-to-close time has crept up from about 30 to about 45 days. So, you still want to give yourself one to two months from A to Z, on average, to sell.

How do I determine the value of my home?

Talk to your realtor about your comparative market analysis, or CMA. First, you’d look at what has sold within your neighborhood in the last six months. Then, you would look a little further out in the bigger market: your school district and the few square miles around you. The trends do change quickly, so it’s important that you take both the small neighborhood picture along with the greater picture into account when trying to determine your home value. You’ll also want to talk to your realtor about factoring in any major updates you’ve made to your home.

Should I buy a home before or after selling my current home?

That’s a highly specific answer to each scenario. I do think before you sell and you know what your home is worth, you have to determine if you have the equity in order to buy something. That answers your question pretty quickly. Another thing to focus on is what options are out there. There are some buyers today who are looking at a busy market and cannot find more than one or two options. Leasing is also another option. With our leasing department, we can sometimes move people to a six-month or a year lease if they have a great price on selling their home but can’t find that next home.

For more information, contact Chinowth & Cohen Realtors if you’re looking to sell your home by calling (918) 392-0900 or go online at ccoklahoma.com.