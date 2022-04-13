Ask the Expert: Scoring on and off the court takes teamwork

Sometimes things can be as clear as mud. One thing is clear, the long-standing relationship between Oral Roberts University Athletic Department and the Tulsa World Media Company has grown, evolved, and more importantly - delivered!

“At ORU athletics, we are always looking to increase our ticket sales to our events,” said Scott Higgins, Senior Associate Athletic Director, said. “We have tried different approaches with other media companies and weren’t as happy with the results.”

A proud print subscriber to the Tulsa World, Higgins said with the new management at the Tulsa World Media Company’s Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital and his marketing strategist Cyndi Walkup, the combination of print and digital advertising platforms together can’t be beat.

“A big difference is that we can see in real-time how a campaign is performing so we can make adjustments if needed to produce the ticket sales results we are looking for,” he said. “Cyndi – thank goodness – has made the process extremely easy. We work together to decide where, when and how we want to advertise.”

And the proof is that attendance to ORU athletic events is through the roof!

“Our relationship with Scott and ORU over the years has grown dramatically,” Walkup said. “We started as a sponsor and he had a precious little budget, so we were very strategic to maximize every dollar. Because of those efforts, ORU has been able to continually grow, and we’ve been able to add targeted digital tactics along the way to put his message in front of the right audience.”

Together with successful campaigns that utilized timing, creative messaging, and a close working relationship with both teams for fulfillment, it’s clear how that builds excitement in the market – translating to increased ticket sales, she said.

While Higgins’ personal connection to Tulsa World goes back to when he interned there in high school, then college, and even wrote in several sections of the paper, the need as a client is to reach the people who want to attend ORU athletic events.

“Fortunately, with print and digital, we have a two-edged sword that works,” he said.

The team at Tulsa World offers a full-service menu of marketing resources from traditional media, online digital tactics ranging from website build and design, ads, social posts to streaming video commercials, and e-commerce solutions including a partnership with Amazon.

“For business owners who are unsure how to put together the right marketing approach to achieve their goals, it’s easy to get started,” Walkup said. “All it takes is a few minutes to have a conversation.”

For more information visit tulsaworld.com, amplifieddigitalmarketing.com or call 918-260-1425.