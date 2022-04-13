Ask the Expert: Save money on TV repairs and home theater setups

Craig Burch is no stranger to television technology. In fact, he grew up in a small town where his dad owned a TV repair shop.

Since being around the tube his whole life, Burch decided to pursue a career to help others. Burch has been the service manager for Video Revolution for the last 25 years and counting.

His big focus: to give customers instructions in their own home so they know how to work their electronics.

“We give them one-on-one instruction in their home on how to operate equipment and navigate their systems,” he said.

Something that might seem so daunting to someone trying to operate a TV remote control or stream a show is likely a simple fix for Burch.

“We’ll get calls from family members saying, ‘can you go help my mom or my dad?’”

His feedback from clients has been appreciation for making them feel comfortable and simplifying today’s technology so they can access their electronic systems.

“Our customers need to know how to navigate their system after their electronic setup is complete and we leave, so we write down notes for them,” he said. “We go over it.”

Burch says that he has seen cord cutting catching up and streaming devices taking the place of cable and satellite. Though technology is constantly changing to bigger, better and brighter, the crew at Video Revolution is keeping up.

“A big thing these days is helping customers navigate their new smart TV or their streaming devices. Everybody wants the latest show, and how do you get it and what app and how do I get the app and how do I watch my show,” he said.

Burch spends most of his work day on the road to residences, lake homes, assisted living and retirement facilities within a great range throughout Green Country and beyond. He’s worked with some customers for a couple of decades, forming personal relationships that big box stores often just don’t give.

“Customers call us back because they know they can rely on us and they know we have the answers for them,” said Burch. “I do all of our in-home TV repair service and home theater service. We kind of fill all their needs.”

A big misconception these days, he says, is that people don’t realize they can get their TV repaired.

“If there’s a problem, they think they just have to throw it away and buy another one.”

Burch hates to see a TV trashed, especially if it’s a simple fix of a very minor problem that he could resolve and make it last a few more years.

“A lot of times it’s economical to repair. If there’s a time where the TV is uneconomical to repair or a part wasn’t available, a lot of times we’ll transition our service call fee for going out, into the purchase of a new TV from our store. It’s a win-win situation,” he said.

Getting rid of your old TV is no problem, either. Instead of putting it on the curb or tossing it in a dumpster, the Video Revolution crew will haul the old TV away for electronic recycling.

Burch says that he can’t recall a slow period at his retail location at the northwest corner of 71st and Lewis.

Video Revolution guarantees the lowest price, and they price match on brand new TV’s.

They carry multiple brands including the big three–Sony, Samsung and LG–with hundreds of TV’s on display for your viewing pleasure. You can also shop wireless systems, soundbars and speakers with the assurance that installation won’t have to be a hassle, according to Burch.

“We’re really excited about technology and the future. We’re going to be around for a long time,” he said.

For more information visit videorevolution.com or call 918-495-0586.