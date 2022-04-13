Ask the Expert: Relationship is key to servicing clients

Bigger isn’t always better in the world of credit unions, according to Linda Curtis, CEO of Pearl District Federal Credit Union.

“When you call the credit union, you’re going to speak to somebody. You don’t have all those prompts, wondering which one you’re going to get. Hit the wrong prompt and you never talk to a person,” Curtis said.

She says that members of the Pearl District Federal Credit Union aren’t just members—they are like family.

“We always talk to our members, and we know our members,” she said.

Curtis says that generations of families join.

“Now their children have children,” she added.

She says it is that relationship with the members that makes it possible for the credit committee to help with financial needs.

“It’s really difficult to tell people when you have a problem if you don’t know them and have that good relationship with them,” Curtis said.

They help low-income residents to get their credit score up so that they can help their families.

“Some of them struggle a little bit more than others,” she said.

Located at 11th and Utica, Pearl District FCU is also involved in helping the community.

“We adopted the Kendall-Whittier school and asked our members to bring gifts for Christmas. We filled our lobby up with toys,” she said.

Membership is open to businesses and people in the Pearl District, and it’s only $5 to join.

Businesses can also set up the benefits of PDFCU for their employees.

Pearl District FCU offers checking, direct deposit, a drive thru and debit cards, personal loans and auto loans.

If you’re in the market to purchase a vehicle, Pearl District FCU will provide members with a pre-approved letter for the dealerships.

“We want to make sure that we can serve them the best we can and provide the best interest rates that we can, both on loans and savings,” she said.

For your one-on-one service experience at Pearl District FCU stop by 1635 E. 11th St.

Ask for Linda.

“We’ve all worked here for a long time,” she said. “The philosophy of our credit union—is to serve our members. That’s our goal.”

For more information, visit pearldistrictfcu.com or call 918-731-3728.