Ask the Expert: Reach fitness and recovery goals with medical cannabis

If you’ve been hitting the gym hard or upped your yoga practice since the start of the new year it’s likely you’ve met some muscle soreness on the road to your fitness goals.

Inflammation got you sidelined?

“That is going to be something that cannabis can do wonders in helping with,” said Avery Mize with Mango Cannabis.

Mango Cannabis medicinal treatments are abundant to help with post-workout recovery or boosting endurance to assist high-intensity sessions.

The flower experts will find the right dosages to counter what you want the most.

“Employees are there to help you decipher which products, administered in which forms, will be most beneficial for your needs.”

“Figuring out what’s best for you specifically is what we want to do,” Mize said.

Cannabis can accompany your post-workout routine to reduce tightness and increase ease.

“One major thing is anti-inflammation. It helps with the muscle recovery side but also the pain side of it all.”

“I personally do use cannabis to help with my yoga,” she said.

“Specific strains will help with relaxation. So if you’re doing more of a nighttime yoga, you could find a nighttime strain.”

Linalool is an ingredient to calm the body.

“If you are doing a morning routine, you can find something that contains limonene, more of a citrus lineage to it. That is going to refresh and give you a head-focused experience during your yoga practice,” Mize said. “With body builders or pro-athletes or runners or anything like that, you’re putting your body through a lot of endurance, and it can be hard to bring yourself down from that high.

“With cannabis, it can help you come down to a recovery space vs. you’re still in that amped up, muscles pumping state.”

Make sure to tell staff about any certain dietary restrictions or dietary preferences.

“We can help you find things that are vegan, sugar-free or gluten-free.”

Need a boost? For pre-workout, Durban Poison takes your mind off the discomfort of exercise and gives you a kick of power.

“You’re not as focused on your body’s pain because you are more in your head. You get more of a stimulated high,” Mize said.

Mango Cannabis has gummies that are more morning-oriented and some that are more for nighttime and sleep and recovery.

Mize said edibles are slower to kick in and longer-lasting, and beverages can take effect a little bit quicker because they hit the bloodstream as opposed to going through the liver system.

Grab an infused soda, pineapple juice, lemonade or fruit punch containing either caffeine or melatonin.

“They don’t taste like cannabis at all,” Mize said.“It’s really easy to dose them out and you can easily be medicated and it’s super inconspicuous.”

Topical applications with THC and CBD are also available in lotions and creams.

“I like to pair the CBD with the THC because it helps give you a more synergetic experience for pain relief,” she said.

