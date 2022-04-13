Ask the Expert: Proposed FDA rule may allow over-the-counter

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a rule that would give people access to over-the-counter hearing aids.

The rule would officially permit the purchase of hearing aids in retail stores and online without a prescription.

According to the FDA, hearing loss impacts about 30 million people in the United States, and close to only one-fifth of people who could benefit from a hearing aid seek intervention.

Clear-tone Co-owners Paul Jackson and Charley Feeley say that regardless of whether someone chooses an over-the-counter hearing aid or a prescription device, it’s important that people undergo a hearing test and also are fit by a hearing aid specialist.

Both Jackson and Feeley have been keeping up with the new legislation.

“We’ve been positioning ourselves to where we can do what the FDA is publishing rules about. We’ve got the capabilities to do that now. So we have products that people can put on when they need them and take them out when they don’t,” Jackson said.

Think of it in the same terms as glasses. You’ve got over-the-counter reading glasses that you can buy at a drugstore, or you can go to your optometrist.

“An OTC hearing aid is going to be more defeatured and more for situational use instead of more progressive, and maybe access to smartphones and better voice reduction and a lot of the benefits that come with an advanced, prescriptive hearing aid,” Feeley said.

The OTC hearing aids are for perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

“The problem there is, people’s perception of their hearing loss is usually very different than the actual impact of their hearing loss.”

“Often, from the time somebody notices issues to the time they’re willing to do something about that, the industry average is about 7-10 years. They might think that they have a mild hearing loss but what they really have is a moderate or even a profound hearing loss,” Jackson added.

Feeley says that the gradual process of hearing loss is the biggest hurdle because people adapt to the problem over time.

“We see multiple patients every day who come in saying ‘it’s not that bad.’ We do the test, and we put the hearing aids on them, and they are blown away at the difference,” said Feeley.

One of the unique things about Clear-tone is that they’ve worked the manufacturing part of the business for several decades, which gives them unique insight and access to best practices from around the world for the clinical setting of Clear-tone.

Both Feeley and Jackson agree that OTC hearing aids will help some people, but they don’t think it’s going to be a magic silver bullet.

“OTC is one thing to help with access and more affordable hearing aids, but you do get what you pay for,” Feeley added.

Jackson believes that OTC hearing aids will be a gateway for some people realizing that the need that they have is greater than what they thought it was.

It comes down to getting a professional test.

“Our initial hearing test and consultation is completely free. So at a minimum, folks leave Clear-tone with a better idea of what their hearing loss is, how it’s affecting them, what their options are and whether or not they’re a good candidate for an over-the-counter product vs. a prescription product,” Jackson added.

Though the timeline for OTC hearing aids isn’t exact yet, it is in the process of being approved sometime in late 2022.

For more information visit mycleartone.com or call 918-493-4040.