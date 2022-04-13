Ask the Expert: Make your way back to the man you once were

Are you looking for a more natural way to reverse your erectile dysfunction or just improve on your existing erection?

According to Greg Girard, Tulsa Men’s Clinic Prolific ED therapy is second to none and offers you a way back to the man you were before without the use of medication.

“We’ve been doing shockwave therapy in our clinic for about five years,” he said. “Everybody that has received benefit from this therapy has maintained it.”

Girard advises not to be fooled by claims from other companies that guarantee to double blood flow.

“The one thing they don’t tell you is that if you start out with a 10 percent blood flow, and we double it, now you have a 20 percent blood flow. What good is that? You’re still not achieving an erection. Or even if you have a 40 percent blood flow and they double it to 80, you’re still only getting a partial erection,” he said. “In my opinion, that’s very deceiving.”

“I think it’s like five grand to do that procedure. You spend all that money and come out of there and you still can’t get an erection. You’re not a happy customer. They don’t really do a full analysis of your problem, and we do.”

Tulsa Men’s Clinic doctors and medical professionals will advise you whether you are an ideal candidate for shockwave therapy treatment, as it works mostly for men in the early stages to mid stages of ED.

Men in the advanced stages of ED should not expect to have good results with Prolific ED therapy other than perhaps existing medications working better, he said.

Prolific ED therapy has three levels based on your physical condition.

Prolific Basic uses the “latest and greatest” shockwave therapy using the Alma Duo and should be solely used for people in the early stages of ED. The Duo boasts a deeper, more effective wave than any other.

For late early stages and intermediate stage ED, Girard recommends Prolific Plus. The procedure is done the same day as your Duo shockwave sessions to eliminate the need for a separate appointment.

“The penis itself is not responsible for the entire erection. There are muscles and pumps that work below the testes between the scrotum and the anus. Behind the perineum is the area that is never treated by most ED therapies.”

Tulsa Men’s Clinic uses the Emsella chair to use electromagnetic waves causing contractions to those muscles and pumps, rebuilding the blood flow system from the bottom up.

“We’re not just taking care of a part of the problem. We’re taking care of all of the problem,” Girard said.

Finally, for Intermediate-to early-stage advanced ED, your best choice is Prolific Ultimate.

“What happens with men is that as time goes on, our ears continue to grow and our penis shrinks. It doesn't seem like it’s actually fair, right? But, it’s a fact. But it’s not actually shrinking, it’s actually retracting.”

These muscles are what carry the blood to the penis which causes the erection. As the muscles contract, they give less length to the erection and begin to restrict blood flow. A procedure using PRFM often referred to as PRP, or the Priapus shot, is administered.

The result is rebuilding blood vessels, rejuvenating nerve endings, increasing blood flow, and restoring up to 20 percent more length and girth. This procedure is done on the 5th appointment and is in full effect within 60 days. If you have started to notice ED issues, the best thing, according to Girard, is to go in for an evaluation.

“Let our staff of doctors and medical professionals guide you to your best decision, because the educated patient is our best patient,” he said.

For more information visit tulsamen.com.