What started out as a simple call inquiring about website development, turned into more than what Lance Pilant, owner of Four State Ammo, bargained for when Annette Riherd, digital strategist for Amplified Digital - Tulsa World Media Company’s full service digital agency, returned the call.

“After being in the ammo distribution business for 6 months, I started looking for a digital partner,” Pilant said. “I looked in the southwest Missouri area, but wanted a bigger partner and I found that on the Tulsa World website. I was lucky Annette answered the call.”

Riherd started the conversation and learned where Pilant was in his current business, what his hurdles were, and where he wanted to go.

“For Lance, he was looking to build a website and then needed to know what the best marketing tools were to drive business to his website for the best results,” Riherd said.

With a storage facility full of ammunition, Pilant needed more than word of mouth to promote his product, because that strategy just wasn’t making a dent. His next hurdle was finding the right audience and getting in front of them the right way.

“That’s when Annette came in,” Pilant said. “She helped us structure our website and overall streamline our online presence for the best customer experience. Together with her team, Annette provided feedback, how they would optimize our campaign to learn what works and what doesn’t, and showed us how they use online tools to drive customers to our product.”

Google and Facebook have a lot of processes in place when it comes to marketing ammo, Pilant said.

“We definitely saw challenges in managing our messages as well as getting in front of the right audience as a reputable company,” he said. “Annette provided solutions to help navigate the right channels to get my company in front of the right consumer.”

In the last year, Pilant’s ammo company saw substantial growth.

“Without Annette, we’d still just be a local ammo provider to our friends and neighbors, but now with a strategic online presence we are driving exposure and revenue from a four state area!” he said.

Now Pilant can keep his focus on supply and nurturing his relationships to keep his stock full. As long as he can get it, he can sell it, Pilant said.

“With nationwide supply chain and bottleneck issues affecting the bigger companies, you can figure an outfit like me can get product out in a few hours or days – it’s a huge advantage,” he said. “I’ve worked for the big companies, and I’ve seen the results of digital marketing. Annette was able to craft those tactics with a small budget for a small business person – but give us the attention of a large corporate client.”

Riherd said helping small to large business owners just starts with a conversation. There are products that are more controlled, but the team at Tulsa World Media Company’s full-service Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital – can find a solution!

“Annette really does a fantastic job!” Pilant said.

