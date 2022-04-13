Ask the Expert: Injecting fun into ad plan delivers leads and results

Doing the same ole same ole, does not always get results!

Looking around at the home improvement business landscape in the metro Tulsa area five years ago, Burnett Home Improvement wanted to stand out from their competitors.

That’s just what they did when they injected humor in their advertising messages and partnered with the team at the Tulsa World Media Company.

“We’ve doubled in size since 2018,” Eli Ferrell, Marketing Director of Burnett Home Improvement, said. “The team at the Tulsa World has been a big part of our campaign that has delivered high quality customer leads with high job closing rates.”

With a marketing campaign strategy combining print and digital tactics, those quality leads turned into closed sales with the help of Dallas West, digital strategist with Tulsa World Media Company’s full service digital agency – Amplified Digital.

“It’s been really great working with Dallas,” he said. “She is great with communication and getting us answers quickly. She knows the right questions to ask to deliver great opportunities with clarity and transparency.”

Integrity is very important to the team at Burnett Home Improvement.

“It’s part of our culture here and how we work with our clients,” said Ferrell. “It’s also the same way we want to be treated. It allows an environment where we find ways to improve things and encourage that everyone here does the best they can.”

Scott Burnett, owner, started Burnett Home Improvement in 1979 with his dad, who unexpectedly passed away one year in. He has been able to keep the company going ever since, so being creative is right up his alley.

“We like to inject fun in what we do,” Ferrell said. “Fun not only shows up in our work projects but also in how we work projects. So you can imagine it was no problem in painting the boss’ face blue for a Braveheart-like themed campaign.”

Fun was just what West encountered the first time she met Ferrell.

“One of the things I like about Eli, is the first time I met him – we took a selfie,” said West. “We connected instantly. He had great ideas and with all of the resources we have, we developed a multi-platform marketing campaign to help him realize his goals.”

West said helping businesses grow and meet their goals, starts with a conversation. The team at Tulsa World Media Company’s full-service Premier Google Partnered digital agency – Amplified Digital – can find the right solution for any company!

“I never got a tour of the Tulsa World until I met Dallas! She really does a great job for us,” Ferrell said.

For more information visit amplifieddigitalmarketing.com or call 918.530.1523.