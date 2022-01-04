It’s difficult to watch someone you love retreat into the background, but that’s often what happens when a person is experiencing hearing loss.

Fewer conversations take place, and the person begins to rely on loved ones to take over more of the communication role.

“The holidays are a time of joy for a lot of folks, but they can be a time of real sadness for folks with hearing loss because they remember what it was like, but they’ve been withdrawing over the years,” said Paul Jackson, a licensed hearing aid specialist and the director of marketing for Clear-tone Hearing Aid Laboratories.

Unfortunately, that sadness can extend to the spouse and others close to the person with hearing loss, too.

Clear-tone wants your next holiday to be different.

“This is our most exciting time of the year because our Christmas campaign is really about trying to get people to take that first step,” said Charley Feeley, director of hearing care for Clear-tone.

Most people won’t take that first step alone or without encouragement, however.

“It’s really hard to separate yourself from hearing loss because you feel like you are being attacked, not your hearing loss or your inability to understand,” Feeley said.

“A lot of folks will link hearing loss in their minds to aging, and there’s a lot of truth to that,” Jackson added. “It’s not the only factor, but it is a factor.

“So they’re having to face their own mortality. There are a lot of emotions at play there on top of the hearing loss itself.”

That’s where a compassionate spouse or partner can be most helpful. It’s important to let the person with hearing loss know that they are loved and appreciated and that their “presence” has been missed.

Clear-tone’s holiday campaign is the perfect tool for supportive spouses, relatives and even friends to use as a way to bring up the issue of hearing loss and encourage action.

The campaign is what Jackson and Feeley call a “30-day fitting program and quality control period” in which a client can try out a pair of hearing aids risk-free.

“They can take them home and wear them in their environment and the places they go over the holidays,” Jackson said.

During that period, Clear-tone will work with the client to optimize the fit and hearing quality.

“The holidays are kind of our super bowl time of the year,” Feeley said. “We try to reach as many people as we can. It’s like our way of saving Christmas.”

Or maybe even saving a relationship.

“The thing about hearing loss is that the inconvenience really falls more on the person who doesn’t have the hearing loss,” Feeley said. “It’s frustrating to watch when men act like it’s not a big deal, but we see with their wives that it really is affecting the quality of their life together.”

But confronting all of that is worth the effort.

“The thing we see consistently is that it has a real social impact on people,” Feeley said. “Even people who are introverts. People are meant to be social.

“That’s what’s so magical about this Christmas campaign when people do give it a chance,” he said. “It’s so fun to watch people when they realize what they were missing – the little sounds that make up the fullness of life around them.”

For more information visit mycleartone.com or call 918-493-4040.